Hairstyles of famous women: haircuts-metamorphosis | Vogue Russia

Stars often set the fashion for certain hairstyles: remember Rachel’s haircut from Friends, which became a real hit in the 1990s, or Kaia Gerber’s bob a la Kurt Cobain – the work of hair supermaster Guido Palau. “For a long time I hesitated whether to cut my long beautiful hair, because everyone is used to it. And this thought really pressed on me, “Gerber admitted in an interview with Vogue in September 2019. – And then I asked myself, who is everyone? Since I want to cut my hair, I have the right to do it. And cut it off. “

Everyone knows that on the red carpet, in addition to, of course, a dress-up dress, a successful hairstyle is of great importance. Among the most outstanding examples: Natalie Portman’s bald head (it was 2005, she then shaved her head for her role in the movie “V for Vendetta”); the pixie haircut of Emma Watson, which allowed her to get rid of the role of the eternal Hermione and declare herself as an adult actress. It is impossible not to recall Michelle Williams, who says that short hair is a tribute to the late Heath Ledger, with whom they lived together for three years: “I get my hair cut in memory of someone who loved these haircuts.”









Zoe Kravitz changes her hair like a chameleon: she braids her dreadlocks, she cuts her hair to almost zero, then she discolors her hair, then she returns to her natural shade. The same can be said for Zendeya, who is equally good with short blond hair, long red curls, tousled curls, and a bun on top of her head.

Many decided to experiment with hair during quarantine. For example, Dua Lipa dyed orange. Georgia May Jagger went further: on one side of the parting she chose the color of aqua, on the other – violet. Here we will also write down the honey blonde Emily Ratajkowski, with whom she marked a way out of isolation, and, of course, the trendy bob of Freya Beha Eriksen.

We have collected the most successful stellar transformations of the past 30 years, so that before the next trip to the salon you will have a place to look and something to be inspired by.