how a couple from Russia opened a salon in the USA where celebrities go

“If there is a great desire to develop, there is no better place than Los Angeles.” Why is it easier to create a successful nail salon in the USA than in Russia, and how much are American celebrities willing to pay for the services of Russian masters?

Lisa Cohn. Photo: @ lisa_kon_ / Instagram

Liza Kon (real name – Olesya) started doing manicure when she was a student. In 2017, she and her husband won a green card and went to live in the United States. Having traveled half the country, the couple made their choice in favor of living in Los Angeles. Lisa recruited clients from scratch through Instagram and began accepting them in a rented apartment. Despite the high prices, a line of people wishing to get a manicure lined up for her, because the standards of beauty of American masters, according to her, are very different from those in Eastern Europe.

A year later, she rented a space for a salon and began accepting clients there. Due to the large concentration of celebrities in California, stars began to turn to her, including Kendall Jenner, Svetlana Loboda, Vera Brezhneva and others. Lisa Cohn told BFM.ru how Russian manicure differs from American manicure, why does she need her own shop with manicure accessories and how the salon survived the lockdown.

I am an accountant by education. When I studied at the Tver State University in the correspondence department, I worked as a waitress. I started doing manicure in my second year – I tried it and realized that I was good at it. Six months after that, I quit the cafe.

When I got married, we moved to Shchelkovo. I worked for two cities, because in Tver I already had a solid client base and the girls simply would not let me go. I had to travel to Tver at least twice a week.

We considered different options for places to move. My husband always liked the USA, and when I first came there as a tourist, I also fell in love with this country. We decided to take part in the drawing for a green card. We tried it for three years in a row and won for the fourth time.

In 2017, we went to the USA without a return ticket. We traveled for the first six months. We wanted to see as many places as possible and choose where to stay. We traveled to more than 40 cities, met a large number of local residents and visitors from other countries.

We asked everyone where is the best place to live in the United States, and almost everyone said that Los Angeles is an ideal place to live in terms of nature and climate, and there are many opportunities for business development. Of course, it is expensive, but if there is a great desire to develop, there is no better place to find. It turned out to be true.

When we moved, we had 20 thousand dollars for two. The first six months we traveled, however, very budgetary. We found housing through couchsurfing (members of the international online service provide each other free accommodation while traveling – BFM.ru). We had a good rating there, so almost everyone answered in the affirmative, and in the end we ourselves chose which part of the city we would stay in. When we traveled around Florida, we took part in a bike race. We traveled all over Florida on bicycles and did not even spend anything on transportation. In addition, we did not go to restaurants, we usually bought groceries in the store and cooked at home.

Mammoth Lakes, California Photo: olesia_kon / Instagram

As a result, when we got to Los Angeles, we had about 10 thousand dollars left. We found an apartment for $ 1,800 a month in a good complex with developed infrastructure. But we had to pay the rent three months in advance, because without a credit history it is problematic to rent something decent here. Most of our savings went to this collateral.

While traveling in the USA, I created an Instagram account on nails and started looking for potential clients. I went to the pages of other masters, watched who liked them, commented and added them to myself. We already assumed that we would live in Los Angeles, so I made a page for this city. For six months I have already formed a waiting list. When I finally started working, two months later I had a record three weeks in advance. In the first year of my life in Los Angeles, I received clients at home.

My manicure services aroused such interest, because there are big problems in this area. In the United States, they do not teach “beautiful” manicure. To work as a wizard, you need to obtain a license. To do this, you need to go through a special course in which they teach more about how the body is arranged, how certain bones are called, what diseases are. Everything is aimed at ensuring that you do not harm a person, rather than make him a good manicure. They are not taught to work with cuticles. Here they simply move it aside, do not process it with an apparatus and do not cut it off, as we do. They have very different beauty standards. Clients are accustomed to come for express manicure every ten days. Most of them do not know that it is possible to do something of a higher quality, it will just take an hour and a half, but they will need to walk once a month.

Now more and more Russian masters come to America, and I think in the next three to five years our manicure will take its place here. When Americans try it for the first time, then they no longer want to return to local salons and are ready to pay more because they see the difference.

Working. Photo: lisa_kon_ / Instagram

We decided to open a salon about a year after I started doing my nails in Los Angeles. A couple of months before renting a separate room, I started casting a fishing rod to familiar craftsmen. So I got a team of three or four employees.

It took us about 20 thousand to repair and purchase all the equipment. The building had good walls and ceilings. We just made cosmetic repairs and bought furniture.









We rent premises for 2.5 thousand dollars a month. This amount does not include light, internet, and so on. Rentals in the United States depend on how passable it is. We have a room on the second floor, here rent is cheaper. Since our salon is open only by appointment, it was not important for us which floor it was.

About a year ago, I started to have some stellar clients. The first of these was American supermodel Kendall Jenner. A well-known Ukrainian photographer Sasha Samsonova comes to see me for a manicure. We once gave her a manicure with a design, and Kendall took notice of it while filming. After a while, Agent Kendall contacted me and asked me to come to her house for a manicure. After that, I have done manicure to famous people, including Russian celebrities, more than once. Among them were Svetlana Loboda, Regina Todorenko, Vera Brezhneva. Also, many influencers come to our salon with 3-4 million subscribers.

Kendall Jenner. Photo: lisa_kon_ / Instagram

I rarely go home to do a manicure. Only to very large stars. I have a busy schedule, and to find the exit window, I have to free half a day. Star clients do not book a manicure three weeks in advance, they usually call and say: “Can you come tomorrow?” Therefore, I mainly accept clients in the salon.

A home visit costs $ 500 – this is the price without the service. A manicure with a pedicure with such a trip costs $ 1200. I have to take another master on my feet with me – I don’t do pedicure.

When it comes to regular salon manicure, we have two price levels. For girls, a manicure costs from $ 80 and more. I have – from $ 200. In California, prices are above average. On average, a manicure costs $ 30-40 in an American or Asian salon. Russian-speaking craftsmen usually charge $ 40-60, but they usually take clients at home.

Now my main goal is to focus on business development. However, it is very difficult to find masters to whom I can transfer regular clients. They have been visiting me for several years already, they are used to a certain level of service, and many of them love the design on the nails. Not all employees in the studio draw well. But I try to organize the process so that I work less. In March, I started working four days a week. I raise the prices of my services with the hope that my clients will go to my assistants.

Lisa Cohn. Photo: lisa_kon_ / Instagram

In addition to the nail salon, we are also developing a shop with nail supplies. The idea came when I was faced with the problem of good materials. There was no place to buy good gel polishes or tweezers. It is expensive and long to order from Russia – the parcel could take two weeks, or it could take a month and a half. We first ordered a batch of $ 5,000 manicure tweezers from Pakistan. It was pretty scary to send money, but the products arrived on time, and the quality was good. After some time, we released our own batch of gel polishes. The purchase took about 10 thousand dollars. However, there were also difficulties in the production process. We were sometimes not completely understood due to the language barrier. For example, they could get confused with the dosage of the pigment, and the color turned out to be the wrong one.

To promote the store, we made a request to local nail groups on social networks – both Russian-speaking and American. Gradually it started to work. When I did Kendall’s manicure, there was a very large influx of subscribers and clients, because she repost in her Stories and posted a picture with all the materials that I used for her manicure.

When the lockdown began, the first two or three months in Los Angeles, everything was very strict with restrictions. We could not work, but we had to pay for the rent. All salons with high rental rates have closed.

About three months after the start of the lockdown, my husband and I began to come to the salon and shoot training videos so that there was at least some content. I started running TikTok at that time to keep myself occupied.

With all the salons closed, people were thinking about how to remove their cover or how to do their own manicure at home. Everything related to manicure was sold out on Amazon. We also had a big boom in our store, almost everything ended – brushes, gels. We have never had such sales, their number has increased approximately tenfold.

Now we are working officially. Los Angeles had the longest and weirdest lockdown. In all of America, salons have been working for almost six months without any problems, and we were constantly being closed and then opened.

As for our social circle here, it is easier for us to find a common language, of course, with the Russians. The difference in mentality is very noticeable. Americans are very nice, but if the question comes to some kind of help, most likely they will find a hundred and one reasons how to refuse you. This does not mean that they are bad, they just have such a mentality. Of course, not all of them, but most of them are very superficial – they will smile, ask how you are and will immediately forget about you. It is easier to be friends with Russians and ask for help, knowing that they will not refuse you.

Before the pandemic, we wanted to open the next salon in Beverly Hills, but now I’m not sure we won’t be closed again. In general, I would like to create a network of salons throughout America, but based on the situation, I do not know when it will be possible to start implementation.

Our nearest plans are to make online manicure courses. Quite a lot of students, not only from the USA, but also from other countries, write to me. They have no way to fly, so in the next six months we will focus on making a good rate and selling it.

Add BFM.ru to your news sources?