How Jungle Cruise was filmed with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt

In the summer of 2018 (yes, that was so long ago), Billboard Daily went to the shooting of the new Disney movie Jungle Cruise, one of the main blockbusters of this summer. Head over heels in volcanic mud, we chatted with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Paul Giamatti and Jack Whitehall and learned how an amusement park ride was turned into a movie.

The island of Kauai, Hawaii, where the filming of the new Disney film unfolds, beats every imaginable and unthinkable record for the level of humidity – here it rains incessantly 240 days a year. “Take your raincoats and shoes with you, which you are not afraid to get dirty.” , – representatives of the studio warned in advance before the trip and turned out to be right: within 2 minutes after arriving on the set, the snow-white sneakers of the journalists were taking mud baths. Despite the changeable nature of the weather, Kauai is a place of power for the film industry: it was filmed here “Jurassic Park”, “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides”, “Indiana Jones in Search of the Lost Ark”, “Soldiers of Failure” and several “King Kongov “. For the filming of Jungle Cruise in Kauai, a stunning 1910s port city was rebuilt and deliberately tried to avoid filming against a green screen … In the center of the set is a huge water tank that plays the role of the Amazon, next to the port is a two-story wooden tavern with a huge chandelier and a grand piano in the center. There seems to be no trace of civilization here – kerosene lamps are scattered everywhere. Under the tavern, the protagonist’s boat is moored, which has clearly seen the views: wooden with iron patches, it resembles a kind of Frankenstein from shipping. On the other side of the river you can see the market: bird cages, plants and huge baskets of vegetables and fruits. There is a huge mansion nearby, part of which looks like a restaurant-bar serving afternoon tea in blue and white porcelain sets and coffee brewed in old copper espresso machines. Jean-Vincent Puzo, a production designer who had previously worked on another film that also took place in the turbulent streams of the Amazon, was responsible for the scale and brilliance of the filming – James Gray’s “Lost City Z”. The dignified construction of the scenery began six months before the start of filming, the members of his team were not envious: the island of Kauai decided to set another record – once the level of precipitation exceeded 127 cm, and part of the island was literally washed away. Nevertheless, the team of 500 did not let go of the hammers during the rains, and the buildings built for the film survived even the flood … Following the completion of filming, the filmmakers decided to donate parts of the Jungle Cruise structures to Habitat for Humanity, a charity dedicated to affordable housing for the poor and homeless around the world.

Jungle Cruise is primarily a river boat ride in Disneyland parks, first introduced in 1955 (by the way, Walt Disney himself was the skipper at the opening of the park), partly inspired by John Houston’s film African Queen (1951) with Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn starring. According to the plot of the attraction, a river cruise sets off on a journey along the rough rivers of Asia, Africa and South America, and the journey itself, to the delight of guests, is accompanied by witty comments and jokes based on a play on words. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even outwardly resembles Humphrey Bogart on the set of the new film: in the same captain’s cap and with a red scarf around his neck, he gets off his battered steamer La Quila and heads to the tavern to the journalists, where he immediately leaves the role with greeting: “Aloha!” Johnson himself took a ride on the attraction that formed the basis of his film, already at a respectable age: I first got to Disney amusement park at 25 years old … I grew up mainly in Hawaii, but we also lived in Tampa and other southern states of America, our family led a kind of wandering lifestyle. Our family never went on vacation, so my first vacation in my life happened at 25 years old and fell on my honeymoon. Back then there were rides like This Little World and Pirates of the Caribbean, all of which were long before Johnny Depp starred in the first film. “

Just after Pirates of the Caribbean, Mount Verbinski came up with the idea to adapt Disney rides into films. The first film about the adventures of Captain Sparrow (Black Pearl) grossed an enviable $ 600 million, followed by four sequels. Already in the early 2000s, there was talk about the adaptation of “Jungle Cruise”, and at that time Tim Allen and Tom Hanks were considered for the main roles. As a result, the plot of the film – already with Johnson in the lead role – is about the captain of the tourist ship, Frank Wolfe. Tom will have to fight back the Italian businessman Nilo (played by Paul Giamatti, “Billions”), who dreams of creating his own shipping monopoly in the Amazon. To pay off debts, Frank Wolfe makes a deal with Dr. Lily Houghton (played by Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor (the role went to British comedian Jack Whitehall) and decides to help them find the Tree of Life, which according to legend has incredible healing power.

The filmmakers admit that Jungle Cruise was inspired by such films as Romance with a Stone and The Pearl of the Nile – 1980s romance films starring Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner, The African Queen and Mogambo. The director of “Jungle Cruise” – Spaniard Jaume Collet-Serra, who made a name for himself on action films with Liam Neeson in the title role (“Unknown”, “Night Fugitive” and “Air Marshal”), was practically sitting in the director’s chair of the second “Squad” Suicide, but eventually went to meet Dwayne Johnson in Atlanta, where he starred in Rampage. Johnson was worried about what the movie Jungle Cruise would be about. The director’s response – “About the love of two people” – pleased Johnson, as well as their joint work: now Scala and Collette-Serra are filming Black Adam, a spin-off for the 2019 film “Shazam”.





And it is not surprising, because for Dwayne Johnson himself this is the first role as a romantic hero: “Why haven’t I been offered such roles before? I don’t think there were any suitable scenarios. Often I was given the opportunity to play characters in whose life there is only an element of the family, but either the family was on the verge of divorce, or other things were happening within this union, so my hero had to overcome difficulties in order to be with loved ones. In short, no romance … When the opportunity presented itself to play Jungle Cruise, I thought that the heavens opened up – how phenomenal was the opportunity before me to finally plunge headlong into a romantic hero. As soon as I received an invitation to star in this film, the idea immediately came to my mind to call Emily Blunt. I have followed her career over the years and have become a fan of her. Well, with her husband John [Красински] made friends even before Emily and I met! ” Johnson says with an open smile.

Emily Blunt herself – in a hat, with her hair pulled up, cargo pants, a menthol shirt – as if she just stepped off the posters of the films about Indiana Jones. In the image of Lily, she instantly gives the impression of a person who can handle any dizzying tricks. Blunt jokes that, in fact, she was out of breath as she climbed the stairs to the tavern to the reporters: “I blame the high level of humidity for everything!” Emily arrived at the shooting in Hawaii with the whole family: “With the exception of insects, there were no difficulties on the set. Of course, we did not immediately adapt after living in Brooklyn, where the pace of life is fast, there is so much spontaneity and there is an opportunity to walk around the city. Here it took us 10 whole days to come to our senses and rebuild to a more measured lifestyle. My whole family is here and enjoying the rest. John [Красински], of course, I couldn’t wait to keep myself busy and stop admiring the Hawaiian views all day long. Then Dwayne offered to work out in his rocking chair, and I think it helped John stay sane. In fact, I was allowed to work out there a couple of times, but only if Dwayne was not around – I don’t want to be embarrassed and frightened by my remarkable physical fitness. “ The heroine Blunt – Lily – is the complete opposite of the movie stereotype of “ladies in trouble”: she does not wait for a savior, she is a free-spirited explorer, stubborn and completely fearless. Blunt shrugs off and remarks modestly that he doesn’t have the same courage, even when it comes to a trip to an amusement park: “Jungle Cruise would be perfect for me because it’s a very easy and enjoyable boat ride, but I’d rather drink chlorine. than end up on a roller coaster. Never, even when I was a child, I did not understand how people do it! “ Initially, according to the script, the heroine Blunt was supposed to arrive on Frank’s deck with her boyfriend McGregor. But while working on the script, it was decided not to turn the story into a love triangle , and add romance to the film, inspired by the same “Romance with a Stone”. The role of the boyfriend, who is now the brother of the main character in the script, went to Jack Whitehall, a British comedian who became famous for his jokes about “nemesis” Robert Pattinson and a big fan of Disney: “I am somewhat obsessed with Disney and am sure that in the company everyone knows about this: surely someone showed my stand-up, where I sing the ode to the Lion King. Yes, of course, it did not help me get a role in that film (we are talking about a 2019 film by Jon Favreau. – Approx. ed.), and my heart is still broken because of it, but my role in Jungle Cruise made up for it in full, ”says Jack. Whitehall himself, apparently, was not a frequent visitor to Johnson’s personal rocking chair: “In fact, I have already managed to get injured – a dislocated rib. I pedaled my bike in the gym, felt something in my back and ended up in the ambulance. The doctor asked me if I was sitting in an uncomfortable position, I said yes, because I watched a movie with Drew Barrymore and tried to read the subtitles – I sat in this position for 40 minutes. When I came to the set, I talked about what had happened. Of course, I was so embarrassed because Dwayne pulls such weights in his gym, and I knocked out a rib for watching 50 First Kisses! I thought Dwayne would laugh at me mercilessly, but in fact he was so kind, he himself had back problems at one time. “

The 1955 Disney attraction originally planned use live animals, but this idea was quickly abandoned … In the film version, a special effects team worked on the appearance of animals in the frame. A rare exception is a live parrot that sits on Paul Giamatti’s shoulder. By the way, the appearance of a bird in the plot is the idea of ​​the actor himself, which did not at all embarrass the director, who had previously worked with seagulls in the film “Shallow”. Another idea of ​​the actor is to add gold teeth to his character: “My character is a slippery businessman, he controls this whole city, he controls all boats except the ship of the hero Dwayne Johnson, so, of course, he is most interested in this particular boat. I almost never seem to have played the good guys. It was difficult for me here on the set for only two reasons: the weather and, of course, the bird! I have worked with birds in the past, and this parrot was very nice to me and did not scratch, but I had to learn how to handle him so that he was comfortable with me. Birds are very sensitive, ”says Giamatti between takes. Jungle Cruise is a Disney project that, after one year, has become one of the most anticipated spectators’ adventures on the big screen in the style of Treasures of the Amazon and Jumanji. A love story according to the recipe of “Novel with a Stone” – a movie that has not been seen in Hollywood for several decades. Two superstars with a great sense of humor in the lead roles plus, of course, a pinch of Disney magic – now the film has every chance of a sequel and a great bid for a successful new franchise.