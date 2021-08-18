How Kim Kardashian, Demi Moore, Salma Hayek, and others celebrated Thanksgiving

Kim Kardashian with daughters North and Chicago and son Saint

Yesterday, November 28, the United States celebrated Thanksgiving Day – a holiday to which families and loved ones gather for lunch or dinner. This tradition was followed by many celebrities who spent time at home with their relatives. As expected, the main dish on the festive table yesterday was turkey. However, there were so many other dishes that it seems that even through the screen their taste and aroma are transmitted.

In their Instagram, the stars shared holiday pictures, said words of gratitude to their loved ones and simply wished everyone happiness, love and prosperity. Some of them showed culinary talents, others indulged in nostalgia and showed archival footage, and still others shared spicy photos.

Celebrated Thanksgiving by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Reese Witherspoon, Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault and many more, check out our selection!



Reese Witherspoon: “Gratitude is when someone is cooking while you open the wine. Happy Thanksgiving guys! Thanks for this fun, supportive and meme-loving community!”



Kim Kardashian with daughters North and Chicago and son Saint: “So grateful for all my children.”

Kanye West with his son Psalm

Naomi Campbell Elizabeth Hurley: “Happy Thanksgiving! Especially those who work in the kitchen. I am grateful to all my family and friends for being the best.” Donatella Versace: “Happy Thanksgiving to everyone who celebrates it today! As you can see, I don’t always wear heels.” Demi Moore: “I am grateful to my daughters!”

Tori Spelling with her husband Dean McDermott and children

Cindy Crawford and Randy Gerber with daughter Kaia and son Presley: “I wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving. I’m grateful for these guys.”



Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed: “Our family wishes everyone a Happy Thanksgiving! This photo is old, but good. Obviously, we have a baby, one less dog, but if there is a photo that would characterize our family, then this is she. We hope your day is magical and peaceful, in which you can thank the people you care about. Gratitude for everything in life makes it complete and the world a better place. “













Sylvester Stallone with brother Frank



Marc Jacobs and Charlie Defrancesco: “God’s love we deliver. Delivering love and food for Thanksgiving.”



Lena Dunham



Francois-Henri Pinault and Salma Hayek with a friend



Photo from Instagram Salma Hayek