How to buy bitcoins, where and on what to spend them in Ukraine: instructions and services

Some novice holders do not know how and where to buy bitcoins, and experienced holders are looking for a worthy use of the crypt. Focus will tell you where to spend BTC in Ukraine and abroad.

Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency in the world and has recently risen in price again after a sharp drop. Focus figured out whether it is worth buying BTC in Ukraine, how it can be done and what can be bought for it.

How to buy bitcoin in Ukraine: instructions and popular services

Cryptocurrency has become so popular that many sites and applications have appeared to buy and exchange it. To find out where to buy a “cue ball” cheaply, it is better to familiarize yourself with all the options in advance and choose the most suitable one, taking into account the current rate and the size of the commissions.

There are three main ways to officially buy bitcoin online:

on the website of the cryptocurrency exchange;

via a mobile application;

for cash.

To buy BTC through a cryptocurrency exchange, a user needs to register, verify their identity, link a digital wallet to their account, which is necessary for storing cryptocurrencies, and a bank account. Reputable companies tend to release their own mobile apps so that customers can transact via smartphones whenever they want.

One of the largest exchanges in the world where you can buy bitcoin is Binance. It allows you to both convert one cryptocurrency into another, and buy coins for fiat money using Visa or Mastercard bank cards. In particular, bitcoins can be bought for euros, dollars and hryvnia. This is also where the exchange is carried out from person to person.

Another world famous exchange is Coinbase, which is headquartered in the United States. It allows you to buy bitcoins from $ 25 through a debit or credit card. In the future, cryptocurrency can be quickly sold by transferring fiat funds to a bank account or through PayPal.

Other sites are popular in Ukraine where you can buy a “cue ball” online:

Kuna,

BTC Trade (these two exchanges were included in the CoinMarketCap rating),

Best Change,

CoinMama (only foreign currency is accepted here),

as well as exchangers:

Xbtc,

Let “sPay,

Coin24 (one of the few services that allows you to buy bitcoin in Ukraine through Privat24).

There are quite a few options on how to legally buy bitcoin in Ukraine for cash. Usually, people negotiate such transactions personally, however, cryptomats are already operating in the country, the location of which can be viewed on the Coinatmradar website.

You can also buy bitcoin for cash through the BTCU.biz service. To do this, you need to use the iBox or PrivatBank terminal and follow the instructions.



What can you spend bitcoins on in Ukraine

When the user figured out how to buy a “cue ball”, a reasonable question arises: what is it for? Firstly, in order to hold, because this is the value of BTC, as well as gold (future holders can read more about this in our material on this cryptocurrency).

Second, to spend. Today, there are many ways to spend bitcoins, even on the territory of Ukraine. The Coinmap service shows on the map the establishments where they accept payment in the crypt, but not all the information provided there is up-to-date.

Citrus – appliances and mobile devices;

Digit-Texnika – goods for children and tourism;

Asic Trade – equipment for cryptocurrency mining;

Hotmine – mining equipment;

Bigmag.ua – appliances from Apple;

UiPservise – Apple equipment repair service;

Rechi.Ua – clothing and accessories;

Barbos – pet supplies;

Avtoplenka – automotive films;

MYBRO electric motorcycles – electric motorcycles;

Ikonny Dvor – sale of Christian icons (and it happens).

As the editor of the Bitcoin Review publication Sergey Bazanov notes, many entrepreneurs do not advertise the possibility of calculating with cryptocurrency, since it cannot be legally passed through the accounting department. Meanwhile, Ukraine is already thinking about the legalization of crypto, developing the corresponding bills – №2461 and №2179 – while experts argue how to spend bitcoins correctly, who should regulate the process and whether it is necessary to increase the tax rate.



How can you spend bitcoins abroad

In civilized countries of the world, there are many more options for where to spend bitcoins. Some universities in the USA, Great Britain and Cyprus have allowed paying for tuition at BTC – the first such service was launched in 2013 by the University of Nicosia in Cyprus. It was soon joined by the British University of Cumbria and King’s College of New York (USA). Why are there universities! In June, El Salvador became the first country to recognize Bitcoin as an official means of payment.

Another promising application for bitcoin is buying cars. Such actions have already taken place in the USA, Finland and Japan. The scheme is simple: buyers transfer the crypto to the company’s wallet for an amount that corresponds to the price of the car in fiat currency at the time of the transaction. The American company Tesla, founded by Elon Musk, also decided to accept BTC for payment in the spring of 2021, but in May abandoned this idea due to the fact that the mining of cryptocurrency is causing great harm to the environment.

In the USA, Japan and Canada, there have been cases of selling real estate for cryptocurrency. The first such transaction was absolutely legally concluded in the state of Texas, but the buyer first converted bitcoins into dollars, and then transferred the required amount to the seller’s account.

However, the problem from the series “where to spend bitcoins” at the household level remains relevant throughout the world. As Focus wrote, 60% of cryptocurrency owners are looking for what can be done with them. At the same time, most of the respondents noted that they are ready to spend BTC or other coins only if there are large discounts.

How much is bitcoin and should you rush to spend it?

According to the Coindesk service, on August 5, the bitcoin rate fluctuated at the level of $ 38- $ 39 thousand. In early August, the cryptocurrency crossed the $ 42 thousand mark for the first time in three months.

Analysts of the Bloomberg agency predict that BTC is likely to grow to $ 100 thousand rather than fall to $ 20 thousand. Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead predicts an increase in the bitcoin rate to $ 80- $ 90 thousand by the end of 2021 and to $ 120 thousand during 2022 of the year. It probably still makes sense to invest.

Earlier, we reported about a miner that makes impressive amounts of money by mining cryptocurrency.