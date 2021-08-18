“I am yours forever”: husband Cameron Diaz touchingly congratulated her on her 47th birthday

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz

On August 30, Cameron Diaz celebrated her 47th birthday. In honor of this event, the husband of actress Benji Madden prepared a gentle congratulation for her and shared a picture from the family archive on his Instagram. Guitarist of The Good Charlotte posted a black and white photo taken during a river trip.

Happy birthday, my lovely wife. You deserve the very best the universe has to offer. I am yours forever

– he wrote under the post, accompanying it with a heart-shaped emoticon.

Recall that the actress and musician have been married for four years. She got married in January 2015. In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Cameron admitted that getting married is the best thing that happened to her.

My husband is the best. He is the greatest man and my best friend

– said the star with delight.

At the same time, Diaz, who decided to take a break from her career and devote herself to her family, called the marriage “hard work.” The Charlie’s Angels star revealed that she wasn’t sure if she was ready to start a family, but she always knew that Benji would be a special person for her.

I gave more than half of my life to the public, having started acting at 22, that is, 25 years ago. Now I need time to come to my senses and decide what I will do. I don’t miss acting

According to Diaz, she is more interested in the topic of “recovery” now.

Whatever I do, it will definitely be something that fascinates me. The funny thing is, nobody knows what I’m going to do. My time belongs only to me. I don’t sell films, I don’t need to explain anything to anyone. I’ll just live my life

– summed up Cameron.