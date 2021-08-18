Lotus Bakery, which has increased in value by more than 8000 percent in 20 years, is the best investment in Brussels. The company finally wants to turn this beloved mode into a ticket to the Premier League and is launching an offensive against foreign shareholders.

Around the turn of the millennium € 1,000 at Lotus Bakeries



invested, meanwhile saved more than 83,000 euros. Few companies on the Brussels Stock Exchange can do better. Texav Holdings moved a little closer with a profit of 6,000 percent over the same period. On Tuesday, the cookie maker’s high share price made another leap thanks to the Semi-Annual Report Hits. The Biscoff Caramel Cookie Success Story increased sales 13 percent and profits 17 percent.

The story of growth is not over yet. Healthy snack brands such as Nakd, Kiddylicious and Bear have recovered significantly from the coronavirus crisis and can play an important role in the growing trend of on-the-go food consumption as consumers replace their meals with convenient and nutritious snacks on the go. The consumer model, which KBC Securities analyst Jay Sipes describes as a “snack” and believes it provides a solid foundation for future growth.



Our shareholder is now completely Belgian and this no longer corresponds to the international company that we are today.





After impressive numbers, Lotus Bakery reached a new record of € 5,500. To make the nominally more expensive share more affordable, small investors have long dreamed of a stock split. But this time also the official lotus: “The division of shares does not count.”







However, the company approaches its shareholders differently. He intends to significantly improve the so-called investor relations, especially with potential foreign shareholders. “Our contribution is now entirely Belgian and it no longer matches the international company we are today,” explains PRC Pritji Khan. “We want to better align and interest foreign investors in our story, including through roadshows.”

By attracting foreign capital, Lotus wants to increase the turnover or the speed of its share. This shows the ratio of the number of shares sold to the total number of shares available. In doing so, he tacitly expresses his desire to join Bel20, because speed is one of the Bel20 criteria for an admission ticket.

With a market capitalization of 4.71 billion euros, Lotus is already big enough. Lotus Bakeries will immediately become a solid middle ground over the current six Bel20 employees: Melexis, Galapagos, Cofinimmo, Befimmo, Telenet and Aedifica. But the second condition, the so-called free floating rate, is below the 35 percent liquidity standard and entry is currently prohibited.



If we can get into the Bel20 with higher turnover, that’s a plus.

Sewing Khan Lotus Bakery Manager

“If we can get to the Bel20 by increasing the speed, that will be a big plus,” says Khan. A place in the star rating will automatically increase the international resonance of Lotus Bakery and diversify its contribution. Lotus Bakeries is 70 percent owned by the Lotus Bakery Management Office (STAK) of the Boone and Stevens founding families. The first step in the magical attack of foreign capital has already been taken. Lotus Bakery Published For The First Time Show In English About Its Semi-Annual Performance On The Renewable Energy Investor Page.