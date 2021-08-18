Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    It became known who Emma Watson is dating

    Emma Watson

    For almost a year now, 30-year-old Emma Watson has been hiding her companion from the media, but sooner or later everything secret becomes clear. The press learned that the current boyfriend of the actress is a Californian businessman Leo Robinton, who also, I must say, does not advertise his romance.

    The paparazzi first photographed the lovers in London last October, when Watson and Robinton had a date in a cafe. The photographer captured them on the doorstep of the establishment, but then the press did not yet know the name of the mysterious stranger.

    Emma and Leo tried very hard to keep their relationship a secret. After meeting the paparazzi in October, Leo deleted his accounts from all social media in an attempt to protect his romance. But colleagues recognized in his companion a famous actress and were shocked, – the insider told the press.

    A source from the couple’s entourage claims that Watson has already introduced Robinton to her parents.

    Emma introduced Leo to her parents, so she’s serious about him. They had lunch together in December at one of the restaurants. And it happened almost at the beginning of their romance, – added the informant.

    A representative for the actress declined to comment on her personal life and to answer press questions about Leo Robinton.

