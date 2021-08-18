it became known who will play the main role in the new “Gossip”

8 years after the original series ended, Gossip Girl returns. And although the site, which revealed the most scandalous details of the life of students of a New York private school, has long been closed, the heroes are waiting for new sources of fried facts. Until now, almost nothing is known about the plot of the upcoming show, but on the eve it became clear who will become the next style icon, taking over from Blake Lovely.

According to Deadline, singer and actress Jordan Alexander, who previously played the main character of the TV series Sacred Lies, has joined the cast of the new “Gossip Girl”. The name of her character has not yet been revealed, but Jordan’s flamboyant appearance, as well as Jordan’s successful musical career, allow us to hope that she will add spark to the show. She will be accompanied by Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Emily Elin Lind and Tavi Gevinson.









By the way, the creators of the original show – George Schwartz, Joshua Safran and Stephanie Savage – will work on the sequel to “Gossip Girl”, and the plot is again based on the events of the series of books of the same name by Cecily von Ziegesar. The showrunners promise to show how social media has influenced the lives of teenagers, and at the same time highlight the changes in New York itself.

The start of production of the ten-episode reboot was planned for March, but the coronavirus pandemic confused all plans, and as a result, work on the show will begin only this fall. The premiere of the new “Gossip Girl” is scheduled for 2021.