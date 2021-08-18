Jennifer Aniston spoke about friendship with ex

American actress Jennifer Aniston admitted that it was hard for her to go through parting with loved ones. However, she managed to maintain good relations with all her ex-lovers. According to her, “you need to be able to forgive.”

The celebrity made such a statement in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. Jennifer also noted that it is a huge work on yourself – to be able to stay with your ex on good terms.

“I can forgive. I think forgiving is very important. Otherwise, it just accumulates like toxic waste. There is nothing worse than holding a grudge. Look, people can do things that cannot be forgiven, but you have to let it go and say : “Look, we are all human. We make mistakes. “Holding any offense is like taking rat poison and waiting for the rat to die,” the Friends star explained her point of view.

Jennifer Aniston Is an American actress, film director and producer best known for her Emmy and Golden Globe awards as Rachel Greene in the NBC television series Friends. Owner of a personalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As OBOZREVATEL reported earlier, Jennifer Aniston admitted that she managed to maintain good friendships with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. After the breakup, the celebrities became close again and began to communicate.