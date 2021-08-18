Jennifer Lawrence Injured While Filming Netflix

Jennifer Lawrence was injured on the set

A shard of glass hit the actress’s eye during a staged explosion. Due to the incident, the filming process was suspended.

American actress Jennifer Lawrence was injured while filming Don’t look up. About it the online newspaper TMZ reported, citing sources.

As the interlocutors of the publication clarified, the incident took place in Boston. Lawrence took part in a scene with actor Timothy Chalamet, which took place inside the restaurant.









According to the scenario, when a controlled explosion of a window was supposed to occur, something went wrong and a shard of glass got into Jennifer’s eye, cutting her eyelid.

The actress was bleeding and filming was suspended for several days.

The Netflix movie directed by Adam McKay follows two astronomers trying to alert the world to the approaching asteroid capable of destroying the Earth.

The film’s starring cast also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothy Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Rob Morgan, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

News from Correspondent.net in Telegram. Subscribe to our channel https://t.me/korrespondentnet