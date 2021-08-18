Julia Roberts blamed for the death of her sister Nancy Moats

Renowned actress Julia Roberts, who turned 52 last month, has been blamed for the death of her younger sister, Nancy Moates. The groom of Nancy, who died in 2014, believes that Julia drove her relative to suicide.

Julia Roberts’ half-sister passed away in 2014. And although the death of Nancy Moates was ruled a suicide, her fiancé John Dilbeck blames the Hollywood star for everything. Beloved Nancy said that Roberts not only joked about her sister’s overweight, but also called her a drug addict. This, in his opinion, provoked Nancy’s protracted depression and suicide, writes Radar Online.









“Julia bullied Nancy for years. She laughed at her overweight. And besides, she also told everyone that her sister was a complete drug addict. And this was not true. Once upon a time, Nancy really smoked” weed. “But nothing more she never used anything serious. And I can prove it. And as a result of Julia’s slander and mockery, Nancy developed severe depression, which cost her her life, “the publication quotes John Dilbeck.

Many took John’s words as a slander against the popular actress, but before her death, Mouts herself blamed the star and the rest of the family for her difficult mental state. “I cried every morning just because I woke up. If anything happens to me, John gets whatever he wants from my belongings, including the dog Lucy. My mother and so-called” brother and sister “will get nothing but a memory that it was they who drove me into depression of all that were in my life, “wrote sister Julia Roberts.

