Kardashian stuck “in this funny world”: Kanye West called life with Kim “hell” – media

The rapper allegedly considers the ex-wife “the worst wife in the world”

Rapper Kanye West considers his six-year marriage to Kim Kardashian “hell on earth.” This is reported by Gossip Cop with reference to the new issue of The Star magazine.

According to a source close to West, the performer does not regret at all that he broke up with the Kardashians.

“Kanye regrets having stayed in this relationship for so long. Kardashian has treated him like dirt for years. He was clearly tired of the world they lived in. The way they approach things is phony and venomous. They are constantly surrounded by drama, and Kanye is angry with them for being stuck in this funny world, “- said the insider.

It is reported that at some point, the rapper realized that “Kim’s obsession with fame ruined him.”

“Kanye finds it ironic that Kim’s image is based on her looks and sexuality, although she was not so good in bed,” the source said.

According to the source, West is ostensibly convinced that the Kim Kardashian family is only focused on money and fame. Therefore, they were not kind to the rapper and did not support him when he had mental health problems.

He also said that now Kanye is glad that he ended this marriage and started life from scratch. In the future, he is not going to be reunited with the mother of his children under any circumstances.









At the same time, Gossip Cop draws attention to the fact that The Star quotes from an unnamed source, which may not correspond to reality.

Neither Kim nor Kanye have yet made any official press statements regarding the breakup.

