Wednesday, August 18, 2021
    Kendall Jenner pisses Mexicans off with tequila ad




    Photo: instagram.com/kendalljenner

    American model Kendall Jenner has been attacked online for tequila ads posted on Instagram. The star was accused of insulting the Mexicans. In commercial photos and videos, a 25-year-old celebrity, wearing a cowboy hat, white T-shirt and blue jeans, stands next to a horse.

    Angry users criticized Jenner for the image allegedly based on stereotypes about Mexican farmers. “You were probably joking like that? It is an insult. I don’t think real migrant workers will appreciate your appearance. “As a Mexican, I ask all US citizens not to buy Kendall Jenner tequila.”




    She (Kendall Jenner – NEWS.ru) took over our history. Listen to us Mexicans. This is our culture and we don’t want white women to benefit from it., – wrote one of the users.

    The model has not yet responded to the barrage of criticism. American singer Justin Bieber got into a similar situation in April. His hair was seen as an insult to an entire race. On his Instagram page, he posted a picture with dreadlocks. Subscribers did not like the post of the musician. In their opinion, a celebrity has no right to braid dreadlocks, since he does not belong to the Negroid race.






    Earlier it was reported that entrepreneur and blogger Kylie Jenner, apparently intends to expand the beach business. The world’s highest paid model wants to see everyone in the pool in her product this summer. However, the model will not surprise anyone with such news, because this business is not the first for Kylie. The girl did something very similar in early 2020 with Kylie Body, and her ever-expanding “empire” already includes Kylie Baby and Kylie Hair.




