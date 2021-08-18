Kendall Jenner tried on the Olympic gold medal for her boyfriend, basketball player Devin Booker

Devin Booker took to Instagram to share a series of photos, and in one of them, Kendall Jenner was sitting and relaxing in the boat, enjoying a drink while wearing the athlete’s Olympic gold medal around his neck.

Rest of two lovers on the lake

Kendall Jenner, 25, celebrates her boyfriend Devin Booker’s Olympic win in men’s basketball at the Tokyo Games by holding a medal next to her. The model appeared in a photo in the last post of a professional athlete on Instagram, where she showed how she spends time in a boat on the lake, wearing a medal around her neck. She was lying in a green bikini and baseball cap in the blacked-out picture seen in the third slide below, drinking from a bottle.

Other photos showed Devin and his dog. Ravenwho also enjoyed boating and in the water, and one video shows a dog looking around as the wind blows over it.

“LAKE BOYS”, – Devin signed his post.

Subscriber reaction

“Cute!” One fan exclaimed, while another called the photos “LIFE”. The third wrote: “When you were born a lake child, you will always be a lake child,” and the fourth called the trip on the lake: “refuge.”

The couple sometimes pleases their fans with joint pictures, despite the predominantly confidential relationship.

Devin’s latest post-Olympic social media post came after Kendall tossed the topic in the media for hot headlines, expressing support for her beau when she watched him on TV. The girl posted the moment of his big victory with her US team. She shared a photo of Devin showing the back of her jersey and his teammates walking across the basketball court as the team was broadcast on TV, and added a gold medal emoji to it.

Kendall and Devin have been dating since 2020, and while it is more common for them to keep their relationship mostly private, they love to share the sweet moments they have with their fans from time to time. When she is not rooting for him during the Olympics, she does so when he competes with his permanent team. Phoenix Suns… She has been seen in several of his NBA games and can often be seen beaming with pride as he demonstrates his skills.