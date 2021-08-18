Kim Kardashian named the reason for the divorce from Kanye West

American reality TV star, actress and model Kim Kardashian said that she broke up with her husband, rapper Kanye West, calmly and without scandals. She admitted that she was not a good wife for him, so she decided to leave.

Kim shared such details in the latest issue of the television series “The Kardashian Family”. The star noted that Kanye is a good person and a wonderful father, so he deserves a person next to him who will support him and accompany him everywhere. (to view, scroll the news to the end).

“He moves to another state every year. And I have to be with him to raise children. I think he deserves someone who can support his every step, follow him everywhere and move to Wyoming. I cannot He must have a wife who will support him in everything, travel with him and do everything for him, “said Kim.

Video of the day

Kardashian also added with tears in her eyes: she is worried about the fact that this is already her third failed marriage. However, she noted that she let go of the situation and “just lives with it.”

“I feel like a damn failure, this is the third marriage. But I can no longer think about it, I want to be happy. I just live with it,” she concluded.









We will remind, in the media began to spread rumors about the divorce of the couple after West said that he had previously asked his wife to have an abortion when she was pregnant with their first child – daughter North. Later, the rapper accused Kim and her family of wanting to close him in a psychiatric hospital, and after that he admitted that he had been trying to leave for two years.

width = & quot; 100% & quot;

As OBOZREVATEL reported earlier, Kim Kardashian was suspected of having an affair with a famous journalist. Star and CNN Reporter Van Jones provoked a wave of rumors about a possible romance, since they have been in close contact lately. Fans of the model are confident in the reliability of this information.