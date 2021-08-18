Kylie Jenner arranged a luxurious holiday for her daughter, despite the quarantine (photo, video)

The family celebrated the girl’s birthday on a grand scale and ran into the anger of users because of the violation of the quarantine regime.

One of the brightest representatives of the American television family Kardashians Kylie Jenner pompously celebrated the third birthday of her daughter Stormy Webster.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be up to date.

The quarantine restrictions did not prevent the millionaire mom from organizing the event at the highest level, as was eloquently evidenced by the footage that she posted to Stories on her Instagram page, as well as on her daughter’s page.

“Thank the Lord for sending me this little soul. Today I am crying because I cannot stop time. I will miss all this so much: your lovely voice and our long potty conversations. When I watched you doing everything for the first time, I have experienced the best moments in the last few years. On the other hand, I am very glad to see you grow and turn into the most extraordinary girl that I know you will be. Happy birthday my baby. ” – she wrote, sharing archival photos and videos with the child.

The girl was dressed in a lush pink dress and a tiara, and at home they organized a huge candy bar, her own mini-bakery, an inflatable slide crowned with a huge head similar to Stormi’s face, and also drove a whole truck of ice cream.









The entire territory of the mansion, and especially the area where the celebration took place, was decorated with balloons.

In honor of her daughter’s birthday, her famous mother even created a collection of clothes, which she named after the girl.

Among the guests was the child’s father, rapper Travis Scott, with whom Kylie broke up in 2019. The couple initially tried to renew the relationship, but in the end they remained just friends. At the same time, the man takes an active part in raising his daughter, and on her birthday he congratulated her on the social network with touching joint pictures.

The evening ended with a traditional congratulation song, making a wish and blowing out candles on the cake.

On social networks, many users reproached the family for non-compliance with the quarantine rules, since the footage of the holiday did not show social distance, but even protective masks.

Meanwhile, Kylie’s sister, Kim Kardashian, presented a collection of homewear. For the advertising campaign, she chose the image of a Hollywood actress from the 50s.