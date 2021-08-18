Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence will play together in the new project Netflix

Актеры составят пару астрономов, которые пытаются предупредить человечество о глобальной катастрофе.

Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence are about to play an epic team in a film that features enough Academy Award winners.

Di Caprio and Lawrence, who themselves received the coveted statuettes several years ago, play the main roles in Adam’s film McKay “Don’t look up.” Fans had previously seen the actors in Boston when they were filming episodes of the picture, but Netflix has finally released an official teaser for the movie with its stellar preview.

The film, also scripted by McKay, who won the Oscar for The Falling Game, follows two astronomers on a press tour to warn the public that a meteor will destroy Earth in just six months.

In film Netflix Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande, Timothy will also appear Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett, Kid Cadi, Rob Morgan and Tomer Sisley… As a reminder, Streep and Blanchett have also received quite a few Academy Awards. Other names of the actors involved will definitely not leave indifferent people of different generations, age categories and tastes.









Early Meryl Streep appeared on The Tonight Show with Steven Colbert last month, where she announced she would be playing the president in a film that prides itself on a comedic approach to explaining the horrific disaster.

“This is a global catastrophe, but it’s pretty funny. The film is reminiscent of Doctor Strangelove, or How I Stopped Being Afraid and Love the Bomb. Only in that case it was about global warming. In our version, we can talk about the presence of a metaphor. I play the President of the United States, ”said the actress.

Streep also added that Jonah Hill played her son and head of campaign in the upcoming film.