Megan Fox has officially filed for divorce from Brian Austin Green. Details!

The actors broke up a year ago.







Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green

REX / Shutterstock











In May of this year, the star of the series “Beverly Hills, 90210” confirmed rumors of separation from his wife after ten years of marriage, in which they had three sons. Brian Austin Green said that in fact he and Megan Fox have not been a couple since the end of 2019, but did not clarify the official status of their relationship. Recently it became known that the actress filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court.









The TMZ portal notes that Megan is seeking joint custody of children – 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Jornie – and is trying to deprive Brian and herself of the right to spousal support. Green submitted counter documents in which he agreed with the conditions of the ex-lover, however, the celebrities disagreed on dates: he claims that the marriage broke up in March 2020, she insists on November 2019.

In 2015, the Transformers star already wanted to divorce her husband, but then the couple were able to make up, and Megan became pregnant with her third child. This time, the actress is determined because she found a new love in the face of rap star Machine Gun Kelly, aka Colson Baker. The couple recently made their red carpet debut at the American Music Awards.