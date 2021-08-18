Mila Kunis on a walk with children and Ashton Kutcher in Los Angeles

Mila Kunis with her son Dimitri

The other day, 36-year-old Mila Kunis again got into the lenses of the paparazzi. The actress, along with her three-year-old son Dimitri, five-year-old daughter Wyatt and 42-year-old husband Ashton Kutcher (the father of the family and the baby, unfortunately, did not get into the frame) had lunch at one of the West Hollywood restaurants, and then went for a walk around the city.

Mila and Ashton, according to eyewitnesses, talked about something with the children and enjoyed the warm and sunny weather.

Mila Kunis

By the way, in one of her recent interviews, Kunis admitted why she rarely acts in films after the birth of children. According to Mila, she began to be very careful about the choice of roles – now the actress is able to leave her children for the period of filming only for the sake of something really worthwhile.

Demetrius

