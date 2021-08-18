Natalie Portman shocked people with inappropriate behavior, details, latest news. read online, personal life, Hollywood stars :: Show business :: Dni.ru

Natalie Portman has established herself as a very responsible artist. Her latest actions made fans and colleagues think that something was wrong with the Hollywood star.

The actress unexpectedly left her new film project Days of Abandonment. However, she did not explain why she made such a decision just a few days before filming began. Natalie Portman cited personal reasons.

Thus, the 40-year-old celebrity let down colleagues and the Australian authorities, where the picture was supposed to be filmed. The government of the country has already transferred a large subsidy to the filmmakers.

In addition, Natalie Portman hastily left Australia with her husband Benjamin Millepieu and children. Returning to the United States, the artist did another not entirely adequate act – she deleted all photos and videos from her Instagram account.









All these strange events made the fans of the star think that something bad was happening in her life, which she was in no hurry to talk about. Some suspect that Natalie Portman is having serious relationship problems with her husband.

It is noteworthy that the actress was recently filmed for a walk with an unknown man. At the same time, the celebrity looked very happy. Recall that Natalie Portman and her husband are raising their son Aleph and daughter Amalia. As “Dni.ru” wrote, there were earlier rumors that the Hollywood star was pregnant with her third child, but she herself did not confirm this.

READ “DNI.RU” IN “ZEN” – ONLY IMPORTANT NEWS