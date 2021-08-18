Play a family idyll: Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway photographed on the set of the series

The series, which stars the actors, will tell about the lives of two billionaires who lost their business.

American superstars Jared Leto and Ann Hataway caught the paparazzi at The Shores in Atlantic Beach playing a family idyll on the beach. The cast are currently working on the new series WeCrashed, which will be released on Apple TV +.

In the series based on true events, Ann and Jared will play a married couple – Rebecca and Adam Neymanov. They created a startup, the WeWork coworking network, which initially became wildly popular, but because of their hedonistic lifestyle, the company collapsed.

Anne Hathaway / Getty Images

In the marriage, Rebecca and Adam had five children. The couple became famous throughout the country for their riotous life, round-the-clock parties and thoughtless waste of their fortune. As a result, due to bankruptcy, the spouses with children were forced to move to one of their houses in the Hamptons.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway / Getty Images

In the photo taken by the paparazzi Ann and Jared, apparently, were playing one of these scenes. The frame also includes child actors who will play the children of the spouses in the film.









Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway / Getty Images

But Jared Leto recently finished filming in Ridley Scott’s “Gucci House”, for which radically changed… The picture will be released this fall.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway on the set in New York (6 photos)



