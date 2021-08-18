Ripple’s litigation with the US authorities and the XRP rate

Litigation between a fintech company Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States began back in 2020 and it looks like it will drag on until at least 2022. How the litigation develops, how the mood of its participants changes, and how this affects the price of the token XRP?

Charge from SEC

In December 2020, the SEC accused Ripple’s management of violating US securities laws, stressing that XRP tokens were not registered in accordance with US laws. According to the SEC, XRP is a security and its circulation on the market is illegal. Against the background of these events, there was a sharp collapse of the XRP rate – more than 3 times: from $ 0.63 to $ 0.22 in December 2020.

The parties were given the opportunity to settle the dispute out of court, but they refused, as they considered it impossible.

In February 2021, pre-trial hearings began, during which facts surfaced about the SEC’s contacts with crypto exchanges regarding XRP. It turned out that the commission did not warn the trading floors about the case. This played in favor of XRP, and the rate jumped to $ 1.5-1.8 by April.

In March, Ripple accused the SEC of abuse of power. According to company representatives, the XRP token is inherently ordinary money, not a security, so it does not fall under the jurisdiction of the SEC. Throughout March, litigation continued. The SEC requested access to banking information from Ripple executives, and they demanded that the court deny the SEC such access. As a result, the court satisfied Ripple’s claim, finding the SEC’s request inappropriate.









Protection Ripple and rate growth

In April, Ripple already requested information from the SEC on how the financial regulator classifies Bitcoin and Ethereum and whether it considers them to be securities. From April to June, the market saw a strong drop in the XRP rate – more than 2 times: from $ 1.54 to $ 0.71. This happened amid the ongoing litigation between the SEC and Ripple, but the reason was the overall negative dynamics of the crypto market, which collapsed down from previously reached historical highs.

SEC suspects Ripple’s management of receiving illegal income; in May, the court granted the commission’s request for consultation on the token with foreign financial regulators.

And in June, the SEC requested a two-month delay in the consideration of the case, which the court granted. He also ordered the SEC to disclose how it classifies other cryptocurrencies and distinguishes XRP from similar digital assets. In June-August, against the backdrop of a lull in the court, the XRP rate almost doubled – from $ 0.68 to $ 1.26.

What will happen to the course XPR?

Most likely, the decision will be made no earlier than January 2022. Now the token rate depends on rumors, news and the general market situation. If the crypto market continues to grow and Ripple wins the deal, the coin will see significant gains. But by investing in XRP, you are buying an increased risk of uncertainty. We would recommend refraining from buying until the situation with the court is cleared up.

Trading is another matter. XRP rate is sensitive to any news and rumors and shows significant movement (both growth and decline) after such. By trading, you can bet on the fall and capitalize on it, not just on the rise.

