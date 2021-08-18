Rumor: details of the role of Jane Foster in “Thor 4: Love and Thunder”

Natalie Portman, who is regularly referred to as one of the best actresses of her generation and has won critical acclaim for over a quarter of a century, has shown her ability to portray many different types of characters. But she has never been seen in the form of a really cool bully.

She was featured as a teenage killer inLeone“, Played the mother of Luke and Leah Skywalker in the prequel trilogy”Star Wars“, Won an Oscar for her role in the filmBlack Swan“, Portrayed the first lady in”Jackie“And starred in many more places. But it looks like Thor: Love and Thunder is going to give the actress brutality and the ability to inspire confidence with her actions.









Photographs from the set showed that 39-year-old Portman was not joking when she said she would go to the gym in preparation for the role of Jane Foster, while netizens already admire her biceps. And now, insider Daniel Richtman claims that “Love and thunder“Will make her a real” badass “(badass), and in her first fight with Thor (Chris Hemsworth), she will easily defeat him.

So far, it’s hard to say what the couple’s relationship will be like in the movie, but given Jane becoming Mighty Thor, it is speculated that the two will team up at some point to address a serious threat.

Release “Torah: Love and Thunder»Is scheduled for May 6, 2022.