Salma Hayek left Oscar 2020 party – reason – showbiz news

Salma Hayek / Photo: Getty Images

On February 10, the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony took place, after which all world stars gathered for a private party. The famous actress Salma Hayek could not miss such an event. For the afterparty, the star prepared thoroughly – she did her hair, picked up a new sea-green dress in sequins, but was forced to leave immediately.









As it turned out, a close friend of Salma Hayek and her assistant Evelyn O’Neill got into an accident, as a result of which she broke her arm. The actress was forced to visit the woman in the hospital. The star told about the incident on her Instagram page, posting a photo from the hospital.

“When the party started, my manager and friend Evelyn had an accident. I had to rush to the hospital with her, where we spent the rest of the Oscars until the sun came up. Thanks to all the Cedars-Sinai doctors for your professionalism. Evelyn, I I have never seen anyone suffer so much with such grace! You are a champion, “Salma wrote.

