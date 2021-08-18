Secrets of beauty and youth of 52-year-old Jennifer Aniston

Most of us know Jennifer Aniston from her role as Rachel on Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. Surprisingly, since the filming of the first episodes to this day, the actress has remained practically unchanged, which is especially noticeable against the background of her former colleagues in the frame. But is it good genetics or hard work? Today we will tell you about how this Hollywood beauty manages to outwit aging.

Jennifer Aniston never hid that she works very hard to keep her body in the form in which we can observe it on screens. As part of a special project from the Healthline website, excerpts from the actress’s interviews, where she talked about nutrition and sports, were collected and combined into one article. Thanks to the work done, it becomes possible to look at the whole picture and understand how she manages to look at the age of 52 at a maximum of 30.

What does her menu consist of?

She has experimented with a variety of popular diets over the years, Aniston said. However, today the actress opposes special menus and any strict restrictions on food. Instead, she tries to eat healthier foods, focusing on natural and unprocessed foods. Jennifer eats a lot of berries, apples, bananas, peaches, plums and kiwis, as well as vegetables such as spinach, kale, broccoli, celery, tomatoes, mushrooms, and sweet potatoes.

Aniston strives to get the proteins that any body needs from low-fat sources, such as chicken, turkey and eggs, but sometimes also sins with beef and pork, cooked with the least amount of fat. She also says she loves whole grains such as quinoa, oats, brown rice, and whole wheat pasta.

In addition, the screen star eats a lot of almonds, walnuts, cashews, pistachios and macadamia nuts, as well as pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, and sunflower seeds. Aniston admits that he does not deny himself the use of dairy products, but at the same time tries to choose milk and yoghurts with a low fat content. From drinks, the actress prefers coffee, tea and celery juice, and also drinks a large amount of pure water every day.

In an interview, Jennifer emphasized that she does not seek to completely avoid foods that we perceive as unhealthy, or whole food groups that many would question, but at the same time she tries to limit the amount of sugar and starchy foods in her diet. Of course, sometimes the actress still allows herself to eat cake, cookies or ice cream, but she tries to do it in moderation. True, according to her, this does not work every time.

Jennifer Aniston’s diet

In a number of interviews, Aniston said that although she is no longer a follower of various diets, there is a diet that really suits her. We are talking about intermittent fasting, which consists in periodically refusing to eat.









The most popular interval is 16/8 hours, where the person eats normally for 8 hours, and completely abstains from meals for the next 16 hours. At the same time, the breakfast eaten after a long break should be the most satisfying, and by the end of the day, the calorie content of the dishes should be reduced. In theory, it may seem difficult, but, according to the actress, this diet was given to her very easily. To do this, she stops eating immediately after lunch, and the next day she has breakfast at 10 o’clock in the morning.

Scientists have proven many times that such a diet is really beneficial for health, including reducing the risk of heart disease and normalizing cholesterol and blood sugar levels. For example, one study showed that adherents of intermittent fasting experienced improvements in brain function, concentration, mood and memory.

However, experts warn that intermittent fasting is not suitable for everyone, and in some cases it can even be harmful. According to various studies, not eating regularly for most of the day can negatively affect hormone activity in the body, which can cause stress, disrupt thyroid function, affect the menstrual cycle, and even cause fertility problems. Therefore, if you want to try this diet, it is important to do so under the guidance of a doctor or dietitian.

Aniston’s workout program (not for the faint of heart)

Jennifer Aniston describes herself as someone who loves to play sports. Hold on tight, because we are talking about training five days a week, where usually the actress does not adhere to one single program, but combines various sports that she currently likes.

Among other things, she is engaged in boxing, spinning, running, cycling, dancing, yoga and strength training. The status of a Hollywood star allows her to have her own personal trainer, who closely monitors that Aniston does not go astray. He also makes training programs for her that exactly match her parameters, age and needs.

One notable benefit to Aniston’s workouts is variety. Experts emphasize that when we do the same combination of exercises over and over again, they affect our body to a lesser extent. Whereas the more varied our physical activity, the more the muscles and the brain are stimulated, the more the motivation for sports increases and the best effect is achieved for both body and mind.

Only now, you must admit, it is difficult to imagine how Jennifer manages to train almost every day, taking into account that for 16 hours a day her body does not receive any nutrition, except water. Whether to try such a regime on yourself is up to you.

