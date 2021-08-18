Selena Gomez returned to blonde again and collected a huge number of likes

Selena Gomez has long promised fans that she will return to white hair. And she kept her promise. The singer boasted of a radical change in her image and pleased with the good news.

Selena Gomez has experienced many difficult trials in her life: a fickle relationship with Justin Bieber, his wedding to Hailey Baldwin and, of course, the struggle with an incurable disease. For some time, the performer quit her job to take care of her health. She even lay in rehab, struggling with depression. As a result, she gained weight and stopped looking like herself.

However, having improved her health, Selena Gomez actively took up her physical form and appearance. Confidently and rapidly, the star began to lose weight and return to their previous forms. Now the artist looks unbeatable. And she also changed her hair color.









In her personal Instagram account, the American singer published a new photo taken during one of the new photo sessions. Selena Gomez is captured with a new haircut and trendy coloring with the effect of regrown roots. The star slightly cut the length of her hair, and also dyed, retreating from the roots, in blond.

“I returned to work,” the artist noted in the publication.

Fans couldn’t help but be delighted when discussing Selena Gomez’s looks. Her photo has collected over 7.5 million likes in a short time.

“My queen”, “Wow”, “Gorgeous”, “Charming”, “My God, super blonde”, “You can’t be so beautiful,” Wow, “subscribers write.

