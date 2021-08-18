Stars who hate in themselves what millions adore them for

Millions are equal to Hollywood stars – few have dreamed of being like their favorite actor or actress. But the idols themselves often also suffer, complexing about their appearance.

Angelina Jolie

The object of desire of hundreds of thousands of girls around the world is lips like Jolie. At the same time, the actress herself believes that this part of her body is too conspicuous, and even thought about once to reduce them.

Kristen Stewart

The actress admitted to reporters that she does not like her ears. She believes that nature has endowed her with too large ears, so she tries to hide them behind her hair.

Will Smith

Will Smith is also complex because of his ears. At school, the future handsome was called “Dumbo the elephant”, and this greatly offended him.

Paris Hilton

Spectacular beauty Paris Hilton is forced to hide her legs of an impressive 42nd size. To hide her actual size, she opts for very high heels.

Victoria Beckham

A woman who managed to conquer the fashion world and become a model of elegance for a million army of fans worries about her smile. That is why in almost all the pictures she is with a serious expression on her face.

Scarlett Johansson

“Black Widow” Scarlett Johansson complex because of her appearance, calling herself a “frog”. In her opinion, she is too plump for Hollywood.

Tom Cruise

Handsome Tom Cruise has been worried about his height all his life. According to rumors, he even chose shoes with special soles to appear even a little taller.

