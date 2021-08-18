Taylor Swift sang about Selena Gomez

Fans are sure that the singer dedicated the song Dorothea to her friend.







Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift











A couple of days ago, Taylor Swift presented the Evermore album, and now her fans are trying to figure out the meaning of each song. Now in the center of attention is the track Dorothea, which, according to fans, is dedicated to the longtime friend of the singer Selena Gomez.









It is important to note that Taylor herself has repeatedly noted that there are both real facts and fiction in the Evermore album and the previous Folklore. So the song Dorothea can be written about an abstract person, but fans find parallels with Selena.

“You’ve made great friends since you left town,” Swift sings. This is most likely about the moment when Selena left her hometown and went to Hollywood.

The line “a tiny screen is the only place through which I can see you now” refers to the fact that, due to quarantine, friends are forced to talk via video link.

Well, one more phrase: “The queen selling dreams, makeup and magazines.” Selena has just launched her Rare Beauty line of cosmetics and of course she has appeared on many magazine covers.