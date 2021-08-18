The best songs of Ariana Grande – watch clips online – Show business news

On June 26, the Grammy winner and one of the most famous singers of our time celebrates her birthday

Watch the best live performances by Ariana Grande / Photo: YouTube

Ariana Grande, who secretly married a real estate agent, is rightfully called one of the most popular singers of our time. At 28, she has both world recognition, and the Grammy, and records in the music charts, as well as many nominations and roles in films and TV shows.

On the occasion of the singer’s birthday, we have collected her best live performances, which prove that she received all her awards for a reason.

Ariana made her television debut at the age of 8, singing the US national anthem. At 14, she got the idea to record her own album, and at 16 she already got the role of Kat Valentine on Nickelodeon.

In 2017, during her speech in Manchester, there was a terrorist attack that killed two dozen people. The singer came to her senses for a long time, then released the album “Sweetener”, a landmark in her career.

Ariana Grande / Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has received numerous awards for this album, including Billboard’s Woman of the Year and her first Grammy.

In 2018, when Ariana was engaged to comedian Pete Davidson, her best friend and ex-boyfriend, rapper Mac Miller passed away from a drug overdose. Heartbroken Ariana canceled the tour and the wedding.

Ariana Grande at last year’s Grammy 2020 / Photo: Getty Images







Suddenly she released her new album “Thank U, Next”, which later hit all sorts of tops of streaming services. This is Grande’s first studio effort to land at # 1 on the Billboard 200 for two weeks.

The best live performances of Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande – No Tears Left To Cry in the Live Lounge

Ariana Grande – pov

Ariana Grande – 7 rings (Live From The Billboard Music Awards 2019)

Ariana Grande – Dangerous Woman (Live From The 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards)

Ariana Grande – Imagine at 2020 GRAMMYs

