The Central Bank of the Netherlands warned Binance about the illegality of work in the country :: RBC.Crypto

The Netherlands’ central bank (DNB) has said that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has no legal basis to provide crypto services in the country. The regulator noted that the marketplace has not received a permit to operate in the Netherlands and cannot guarantee compliance with the law on combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

On August 18, Binance announced the appointment of former Treasury Department Criminal Investigator Greg Monahan as Anti-Money Laundering Officer. At the Treasury, Monahan was responsible for investigating tax evasion and other financial crimes, the company said.









In 2021, the marketplace faced pressure from global financial regulators. On August 13, she announced that some of her products are no longer available to residents of South Korea and Malaysia, in particular, trading pairs with the Korean won (KWN) and Malaysian ringgit (MYR), payment options for those currencies, and P2P applications. Binance explained the changes in work with the requirements of local authorities.

In July, Binance warned that it would stop trading cryptocurrency derivatives in Europe. The first countries for which this opportunity was not available were Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Their residents cannot open new accounts to trade futures or derivatives products. The crypto exchange also became involved in the investigation in Thailand, Singapore and the Cayman Islands.

