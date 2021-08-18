The Dogecoin Foundation has resumed its work. What does this mean for altcoin :: RBC.Crypto

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and representative Elon Musk have joined the organization that develops the altcoin. Will the creators of the “meme” coin be able to turn it into a full-fledged payment instrument?

The non-profit organization Dogecoin Foundation, which develops and maintains the altcoin of the same name, has announced its revival. The organization was founded back in 2014, but later ceased its activities.

The project has updated the advisor roster, which includes Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, Elon Musk’s representative Jared Birchell, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus and developer Max Keller.

The Dogecoin Foundation will be volunteering, but the organization plans to raise funding from sponsors. The first goal is to create a three-year budget that will allow hiring a minimum headcount to develop Dogecoin.

What Happened to Dogecoin in 2021

Since the beginning of this year, the Dogecoin price has increased by 7150%. In early May, the coin rate set a historic maximum at $ 0.73 (an increase of 18 150% since the beginning of the year). On August 18, altcoin traded at $ 0.29, and its market cap is $ 38.7 billion, according to CoinGecko.

In late January, Tesla CEO Elon Musk began actively mentioning Dogecoin in his tweets. Apart from the digital coin jokes and memes that he posted back in 2019, he started talking about the challenges and prospects of Dogecoin. For example, according to Musk, the main disadvantage of altcoin is that its reserves are concentrated in a small number of addresses. Musk even offered money to the largest Dogecoin holders to sell their digital coins.

Against the background of these statements and discussions on the Wallstreetbets forum (an active community of amateur traders on the Reddit website), the value of Dogecoin has increased several times, reaching $ 0.087 at the end of January. The next cycle of the coin’s growth began in April, when Elon Musk again spoke about the cryptocurrency.

The wider adoption of Dogecoin as a means of payment continued. For example, Newegg, a large online store of computer components and consumer electronics, began accepting cryptocurrency for payment. In March, the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks began accepting digital coins as payment for game tickets. In mid-April, basketball club owner Mark Cuban revealed that his team had amassed over 120,000 Dogecoins in just a month.

In early May, Oakland Athletics, a California baseball club, was selling tickets to the games for Dogecoin. Team fans could purchase tickets for two for 100 Dogecoin.









In July, crypto exchange Coinbase announced the addition of Dogecoin to its Coinbase Commerce payment platform. The company claims that the service serves over 8,000 retail outlets around the world. In May, one of the world’s oldest auction houses, Sotheby’s, began accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum through the site. The crypto exchange service also supports Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and USDC stablecoin.

Dogecoin was added to the professional trading platform Coinbase Pro in early June. Against the background of the listing, cryptocurrency quotes rose by 34%. Altcoin is not yet represented on the main crypto exchange Coinbase.

Second wind

The resumption of the active development of Dogecoin and the revival of the Dogecoin Foundation indicates that its creators want to make a full-fledged means of payment out of the “meme” coin, says Mikhail Karkhalev, financial analyst at Currency.com cryptoexchange. In his opinion, with its own ecosystem, which the developers of the coin promised to create, Dogecoin is able to become a full-fledged means of payment on the Internet.

“This is not so much about some kind of entertainment as about the fact that it doesn’t matter what the name of the coin is, even Dogecoin, even Shitcoin, the main thing is that it is convenient as a means of payment and mutual settlements,” the analyst explained.

Dogecoin is a speculative asset that lacks technology development for full value, said Artem Deev, head of the analytical department at AMarkets. According to him, it is this gap that Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin and a representative of Elon Musk intend to fill.

“It takes a lot of time and effort to earn trust, but you can quickly lose it. Dogecoin’s image is such that it takes a lot of effort and investment to change it to a more serious attitude, ”added Deev.

Dogecoin creators want to give the project a second wind, says Yuri Mazur, head of data analysis department at CEX.IO Broker. The involvement of Vitalik Buterin and a representative of Elon Musk as advisers should demonstrate the seriousness of intentions to create a powerful infrastructure, the analyst emphasized. But for now, Dogecoin remains an unstable asset, since it is highly dependent on the factor of interest on the part of Elon Musk, added Mazur.

Prospects for the development of the project

The non-profit organization Dogecoin Foundation will be able to do something useful for the development of altcoin, Karkhalev is sure. He believes that otherwise Vitalik Buterin, who has never been seen in dubious projects, would not join him.

“If Buterin joined, then there are some plans or outlines of the possible development of the project. In the end, the project can undergo a rebranding, so that from funny and “hype”, it can turn into a more serious one, ”the analyst admitted.

Time will tell how useful the revival of the Dogecoin Foundation will be for altcoin, Deev argues. In his opinion, Dogecoin has two options for development: either the creators of the coin, with the assistance of Buterin, will manage to turn Dogecoin into a full-fledged payment instrument and an investment attractive asset, or the altcoin will eventually cease to exist.

– Dogecoin co-founder called cryptocurrency the worst part of capitalism

– “The market is tired.” Why Dogecoin no longer responds to Elon Musk’s tweets

– Elon Musk joked about Dogecoin again. Altcoin did not respond

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.