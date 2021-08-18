The expert predicts a sharp rise in Ethereum within a month

MOSCOW, Aug 18 – PRIME. The cost of the Ethereum cryptocurrency within a month may exceed 4 thousand dollars, – this forecast was announced to RIA Novosti by the head of the brokerage company J2TX Artem Moiseev.

Ethereum mining began to bring in more profit than Bitcoin mining

“The price of ETH, which is now at around $ 3227, may exceed $ 4000 within a month. However, in the event of a short-term correction, quotes may return to the level of $ 2900 (June highs), which speculators and funds are likely to hold”, – said the expert.

The crypto industry has received a second wind over the past month, he explains: Ethereum is up 84% from the July 21 lows, while its main competitor Bitcoin is up 56%. Moreover, in the long term, Ethereum may outstrip Bitcoin in market capitalization, the expert is sure.

According to Moiseev, the popularity of the coin was facilitated by the expectation of the London hard fork in early August – this is a radical change in the operation of the algorithms and the cryptocurrency code, which implies its slower emission. As a result of such an update, about 1.8 million ETH coins could “burn” over the next year, and this is likely to create a shortage of the coin in the market.

Elon Musk named the most powerful cryptocurrency in the world









“These factors are pushing Ethereum prices to all-time highs of $ 4,380. The high cost attracts both speculators and investment funds. In particular, 26% of total trading volume on Coinbase in the second quarter was conducted in Ethereum, while in bitcoin – only 24% “, – added the interlocutor of the agency.

At the same time, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has formed a queue of applications for the creation of “crypto-ETF”. For example, the Ether ETF, an exchange-traded investment fund backed by real Ethereum, was applied for last week by the Kryptoin fund. In total, 25 such applications are under consideration, including from companies such as ARK Invest, VanEck, Invesco, ProShares, Fidelity, Moiseev concluded.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.