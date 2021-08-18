The Gorgeous Draco: fans are thrilled with new photo of Tom Felton

Tom Felton

Dedicated fans of the Harry Potter series are following with interest the fate of the leading actors on social networks and are very happy when their idols publish new photos and videos. So, the other day, 32-year-old Tom Felton, who played in the pictures of the controversial character Draco Malfoy, shared with subscribers a new black and white picture: the actor showed a naked torso on it.

The new photo of Tom Felton caused a real delight among the subscribers – especially the picture was liked by the female part of the audience. In the comments, the actor’s fans began to admire his pumped up body, and some of them even admitted that after what they saw they were ready to offer him their hand and heart on their own:

Many subscribers even began to joke that under the bed hides his colleague on “Harry Potter” and good friend Emma Watson, with whom Tom has long been credited with having an affair. In this regard, the actor’s fans suggested that each other relax, because they are unlikely to be able to compete with Emma.

Talk about a romantic relationship between Tom Felton and Emma Watson begins every time they post a new joint photo on social networks. Recently, Harry Potter co-star Rupert Grint stated that there was always some chemistry between Tom and Emma both on and off the set.

Emma Watson and Tom Felton

Meanwhile, Felton and Watson themselves deny rumors about their romance and call each other good friends. At the same time, at the end of last summer, it became known that Emma had parted ways with the programmer and co-founder of Oculus VR Brendan Irbe, and after that she gave an interview in which she stated that she was "happy to be alone." After some time, Felton commented on the words of his friend: he said that he fully supports her and also feels happy alone with himself.









By the way, the other day Emma Watson celebrated her anniversary – the actress turned 30 years old. On the same day, Tom Felton presented on his Instagram a new lyrical composition called Blue Skies. Then many fans decided that it was Watson who dedicated the song to Felton.

