The ministry wants to tax the income of cryptocurrency traders / News / Finance.ua

The Ministry of Digital Transformation proposes to set the tax rate on personal income from operations with cryptocurrencies at 5%.

Deputy Minister of Digital Transformation for IT Development Alexander Bornyakov told about this in an interview with the Ministry of Finance.

According to him, the tax will be levied on the difference between the sale and purchase price of an asset, that is, on investment income.

As Bornyakov noted, when determining the amount of taxation, both income and losses will be taken into account. Thus, income from the sum of all transactions will be taxed.

Example. The sale of bitcoin brought the client a profit of UAH 1,000, and Ethereum was sold with a loss of UAH 300. The amount subject to taxation is calculated as follows: 1000 – 300 = 700. That is, 5% of taxes will need to be paid from 700 UAH.









So far, these proposals have not yet been coordinated with other authorities.

“Our ideas remain at the level of proposals that we are discussing with the Ministry of Finance and the Tax Committee of the Verkhovna Rada. Perhaps, in the final version of the law, the rate will be higher, perhaps a progressive scale of taxation will be established. Now it is still difficult to talk about it, ”Bornyakov said.

The draft law on taxation of income from cryptocurrencies will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada in September this year.

