UK Police Will Return Ethereum Stolen in $ 22 Million Investment Scam | Blockchain24

UK police are trying to recover £ 16m ($ 22m) of stolen cryptocurrency, including a whopping £ 6.85m ($ 9.4m) in Ethereum, recovered from a single encrypted USB drive.

The Greater Manchester Police Department of Economic Crimes received cryptocurrency following the defeat of an online scam. According to a press release from the security forces, in the course of the fraud, victims from the UK, USA, Europe, China, Australia and Hong Kong were tricked into depositing money into an online savings and trading service that was allegedly created on the basis of Binance Smart Chain.

Instead, the scammers waited for a “significant amount of money” to be deposited before redirecting funds to their own cryptocurrency wallets and shutting down the website.

After receiving intelligence that the perpetrators of the scheme were in Manchester, police arrested a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman for fraud and money laundering.

The police were also able to trace “90% of the stolen cryptocurrency” with a single encrypted USB drive containing over $ 9 million in Ethereum and a “crypto safe box” containing $ 12.7 million. The police did not specify if the deposit box contained Ethereum or other cryptocurrencies.









Greater Manchester Police have asked anyone who believes they have been the victim of a scam to contact them at [email protected] Those who do so must provide the name of the service they invested in, the law enforcement agency they reported the crime to, as well as wallet addresses and title deeds of the stolen funds.

Crypto fraud is on the rise

Cryptocurrency fraud has skyrocketed in recent months, with the US Federal Trade Commission reporting that consumers lost $ 82 million in a six-month period from October 2020 to March 2021 due to cryptocurrency fraud – ten times more than in the same period a year earlier. …

At the time, the FTC noted that cryptocurrency scams are increasing as cryptocurrency prices rise.

How to protect yourself from bitcoin scams

Even experienced cryptocurrency users are not immune to fraud. One victim of a Manchester scam who lost hundreds of thousands of dollars of cryptocurrency described himself as a “seasoned blockchain professional” who has been using cryptocurrency for many years. Earlier this month, the founder of the NFT project lost 16 CryptoPunks NFTs to a scammer, while last year a long-term Bitcoin holder claimed to have lost 1,400 BTC (then $ 16 million and now $ 64 million eye watering) to a phishing scam with the Electrum wallet.