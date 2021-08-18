Who played Princess Diana in film and television

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart appeared in front of users of social networks in the form of Princess Diana – and shocked them with her extraordinary resemblance to her heroine. She is not the first person to be compared to the “people’s princess”. “Gazeta.Ru” – about who tried to reliably portray everyone’s beloved Lady Di.

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart hit the internet last week with her resemblance to Princess Diana. After the first photos from the filming of “Spencer” appeared on the Internet, where the star of “Twilight” surprisingly accurately conveys the image of Lady Dee, users of the social network were delighted. Their indignation at the fact that the Chilean director Pablo Larrain chose the American actress for the lead role is forgotten.

Explaining his decision in the summer of 2020, the director said: “Kristen is capable of a lot, she can be very mysterious, fragile and at the same time strong, which is what we need.” Now viewers are eagerly awaiting the release of the film about three days in the life of Diana, when on Christmas holidays at the royal residence of Sandringham she decides to divorce Prince Charles – it is assumed that “Spencer” will be released in 2022, when it will be 25 years from the date of death Princess Diana.

Kristen Stewart will inevitably be compared not only with the heroine of the film herself, but also with other actresses who played the role of Princess Diana before her. And the responsibility to portray Lady Dee fell on some of them even during the life of the princess herself.

A scene from the movie “Charles and Diana: A Royal Love Story” (1982). Actress Carolyn Bliss as Diana Edward S. Feldman Company

In 1982, just over a year after the wedding of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, the ABC film Charles and Diana: A Royal Love Story was released on British television screens, which told about the wedding ceremony of the heir to the throne and his bride at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. …

The role of Princess Diana was performed in the film by actress Carolyn Bliss – as The New York Times spoke about her, the performer portrayed her contemporary “with sufficient reliability.”

In 1992, CBS released the television film Winsor’s Women about Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson, wife of Prince Andrew. Lady Dee in the film about the wives of the two sons of Elizabeth II, who will officially divorce them already in 1996, was played by Nicola Formby. This was the first acting job of the performer, who eventually starred in one television movie and three television series.

Actress Serena Scott Thomas in Diana: Her True Story (1993) Martin Poll Productions

The very next year, 1993, the movie "Diana: Her True Story" was released based on the novel of the same name by Andrew Morton, which collected all the rumors and gossip about the unhappy, as it turned out, marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer. She was played by British actress and model Serena Scott Thomas – as Entertainment Weekly wrote, she performed the role with "great charm", but did not look like a "clumsy princess" in the film.









The film “Princess in Love” with English actress Julie Cox was filmed in 1996 – based on the book of the same name by journalist Anna Pasternak about the alleged romance between Princess Diana and Captain James Hewitt. As reported by People magazine, the leading actress was approved just a few days before the start of filming.

The actress herself, who can be seen in many British detective series, was not at all like Princess Diana – her dark hair, for example, had to be lightened. In addition, she was not a fan of the Windsor and never read or watched anything about them.

Amy Saccombe, who played the princess in the film “Diana – Queen of Hearts”, released a year after the death of the princess, in 1998, was, on the contrary, very similar in appearance to her heroine. The film told about the relationship of Lady Di with her last lover, Dodi Al-Fayed – and ends with the death of the popularly beloved princess in a car accident in a Paris tunnel.

The tenth anniversary of the death of Princess Diana was celebrated in 2007 with the painting “Diana: The Last Days of the Princess” with Genevieve O’Reilly. It was a documentary drama of the TLC channel – footage of chronicles and interviews with real people were interspersed with an artistic production, in which the creators tried to show what the life of the princess was like shortly before her death. Genevieve O’Reilly’s work was considered by critics to be very realistic. “She shows [Диану] needing others, but manipulating them, loving, but not impeccable – in other words, human, ”wrote The New York Times.

close 100%



Actress Naomi Watts as Diana in Diana: A Love Story (2013) Filmgate Films

In 2013, the movie “Diana”, in which the famous Australian Naomi Watts played the main role, failed in theaters. The only thing that critics liked about the romance between the princess and Pakistani cardiologist Hasnat Khan was the performance of the leading role, who, as The New York Times wrote, “humanizes a woman hiding behind a smile, behind a hat of hair, behind a myth”.

Hasnat Khan himself stated that the film was based on some rumors and gossip from people who did not know what his relationship with Diana was, did not give permission to shoot and would not watch it.

Last year, Princess Diana appeared in the TV series “The Crown” – the role went to 25-year-old Englishwoman Emma Corrin. Critics agreed that she coped with her task brilliantly, and the audience noted the amazing similarity of the two women. Josh O’Connor, the show partner who played Prince Charles, also spoke with enthusiasm about her work. “Emma works brilliantly, it’s amazingly authentic,” he told Harper’s Bazaar in 2019. The actor admitted that he was even a little scared by how much Emma Corrin penetrated the image of her heroine.

close 100%



A still from the TV series “The Crown”. Actress Emma Corrin as Diana Sony Pictures Television Production UK

The matured princess in The Crown in the fifth and sixth seasons will be played by Elizabeth Debicki, known to viewers for the films Widows and Arguments. Audiences have yet to appreciate the credibility of her performance, as well as the talent of the artist Gina de Waal, who will appear in the Broadway musical Diana. Its premiere has so far been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the role of Gene de Waal has already been approved.