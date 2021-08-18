Why celebrities give up veganism and don’t make a tragedy out of it

Even those who share the ideas of vegetarianism and veganism are not always ready to strictly follow them. And there is nothing wrong with that

When choosing a food system, you should be guided by your preferences, beliefs and health. Ideas about ideal nutrition can change over the course of a lifetime. It is important not to blindly follow trends, but to listen to yourself and consult with doctors in case of anxiety. And don’t feel guilty about adjusting your vegetarian diet. This is evidenced by cases from the lives of stars.

Ann Hataway

Dieting on a daily basis requires focus and self-control. You cannot go to any restaurant – you must first study the menu. You can’t try the local cuisine at random – you need to find out the ingredients. Finally, you can’t just ask for what the chef recommends, as Matt Damon did when he dined with Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Schulman in Iceland. In an interview with Tatler, the actress revealed that her companions were just enjoying the moment, which inspired her to go beyond her vegetarian diet and try fish. [1]… After that, Anne Hathaway felt [2] yourself better: “It was like restarting your computer.”

Liam Hemsworth

Australian actor starts eating a plant-based diet to improve his well-being [3]… The first two years everything went well, Hemsworth felt more cheerful. But gradually his health began to deteriorate: at first it was just lethargy, fatigue, later he was diagnosed with a kidney stone, and the actor had to go through an operation. Apparently, this was due to the excessive consumption of foods high in oxalates: spinach, beets, nuts, potatoes. As a result, Liam Hemsforth reconsidered his views on nutrition and abandoned the vegetarian diet.

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel decided to try a plant-based diet influenced by her sister Emily [4]… But pretty quickly, the actress discovered that this approach to nutrition was not very suitable for her. The fact is that Zooey Deschanel is lactose intolerant, gluten intolerant, and also does not eat soy. [5], so for her, lunch at a vegetarian restaurant turned into a quest: with such restrictions, it was difficult for her to gain the right amount of calories. Having abandoned strict vegetarianism, the actress nevertheless tries to include in her diet as many vegetables and fruits as possible. [6] and some of them even grow.









Natalie Portman

Portman has been a vegetarian since she was nine [7], and in 2011, after reading Jonathan S. Foer’s book Meat, she began to follow a vegan diet: she realized that not only the production of meat, but also conventionally harmless animal products, such as milk, is harmful to the environment. But during pregnancy, the actress included eggs in her diet, simply because she felt the need for them. After a few months, she no longer needed it and she returned to her usual diet. Natalie Portman does not call for strict adherence to all principles of veganism. Replacing animal products with plant foods once a day or one day a week is also a significant contribution to the preservation of the environment. By the way, Leonardo DiCaprio also stands for this. [8]…

Jared Leto

The actor and singer has been following a vegan diet for a long time, but not being too strict about it. [9]… Summer doesn’t eat meat, but is ready to try cookies if someone’s mom baked them, or eat salmon somewhere in Alaska. Perhaps this flexible approach helps him stay true to the general direction.

Kristen Bell

Bell became a vegetarian at 11 and switched to veganism at 32. Her husband Dax Shepard helped her in this, with whom they watched the film “Forks Instead of Knives” [10], [11]… In 2013, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) even named them the sexiest couple. [12] Shepard soon announced that he had been vegan for a year, but then changed his mind. [13]… Bell gave up on a vegan diet during her pregnancy: she felt that her body needed more calories than she can get with a purely plant-based diet. Kristen Bell now eats eggs and dairy products, but monitors their origin, choosing those produced on farms where animals are humanely treated.

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson, now in his 70s, talks about how he manages to look so young in an interview for the Breakfast Club Power video blog. [14]… He plays Pilates, plays golf and tries to avoid stress. As for the diet, the actor eats meat. Once he tried to give up animal products and lost so much that he almost lost his role. After learning that he urgently needed to gain weight in order to keep his job, he went to get burgers.

Miley Cyrus

In Joe Rogan’s podcast, Miley Cyrus said that after several years of vegetarianism, she noticed that this diet does not have a very good effect on her health, although it suits her from an ethical point of view. [15]… According to the singer, her brain did not receive enough nutrition, she herself did not receive enough nutrients, she had pain in her legs. Now Miley does not eat meat, but does eat fish. True, this was not easy for her: she literally cried when she first grilled. Cyrus believes that the inclusion of foods containing PUFAs in the diet has benefited her body.

© Mike Coppola / FilmMagic / Getty Images