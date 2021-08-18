ZKSwap v2 Launches L2 Test Network on Binance Smart Chain | Blockchain24

Following the successful launch of v2 mechanisms on Ethereum (ETH), the AMM-based ZKSwap (ZKS) Layer 2 decentralized exchange is about to deploy its scaling mechanisms on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

ZKSwap v2, a unique Tier 2 decentralized exchange powered by an automated market maker (AMM), is set to expand its presence in Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the world’s fastest growing smart contract environment, thanks to leading DEX Binance (BNB).

ZKSwap v2 engineers noticed that like Ethereum (ETH) at the end of the second quarter of 2021, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) is on the verge of dangerous overload due to increased transactional pressures. Namely, its daily transactions soared to a new all-time high of 13.17 million transactions. Therefore, popular BSC-based services must implement second-tier solutions to proactively avoid “traffic collapse”.

Transaction fees (gas price) have also increased with peak traffic: they are now well above the average, “comfortable” level of 5 Gwei. Researchers and analysts have also noticed that transaction times have skyrocketed, for example, from 10-15 seconds to 10-15 minutes.

Defiant engineer Sam Farmer noticed that during times of higher network load, Binance Smart Chains were out of sync and critical network infrastructure services (such as blockchain researchers) were becoming unavailable.

How will ZKSwap solve BSC network congestion problems?

ZKSwap’s flawless L1 / L2 integration and value transfer solution allows traders of all BSC-based DEXs to see reduced transaction times and commission rates. Since the entire set of L2 operations on ZKSwap is free, users only pay when their assets are withdrawn to or deposited with Layer 1.

Thus, users will be able to exchange any BSC-based assets at lightning speed and cost-effectively. In addition to improving the BSC-based DEX user experience, the integration of ZKSwap solutions can reduce price slippage, making AMM-based trading much more profitable for traders and liquidity providers.

In addition, thanks to the new unlimited token listing option, Binance Smart Chain (BSC) enthusiasts can easily list every asset in a trading pair to Binance Coin (BNB), Binance USD (BUSD) and US Dollar Tether (USDT) with zero listing fees.

ZKSwap (ZKS) solutions use zk-proofs, the leading scaling technology for Ethereum (ETH) and EVM-compliant blockchains. ZKSwap is a pioneer in distributed architecture in zk-proofs, using the latest zero knowledge proof algorithm, PLONK, to generate proofs.

Its global trust setting only needs to be generated once and the channel can be used for repeated transactions: this reduces fees and required transaction throughput.

ZKSwap has also created an API and SDK module for Solidity developers. Since its scalable solution is modular, it can be integrated into any Ethereum-like blockchain such as Huobi Ecosystem Chain (HECO) and OKEx Chain.