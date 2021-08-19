5 Blake Lively movies worth revisiting

Today, August 25, the elegant and luxurious American actress Blake Lively celebrates her 33rd birthday, best known for her role as Serena van der Woodsen in Josh Schwartz’s youth television series Gossip Girl. However, for so many years of hard work, the girl can boast of more than one brilliant role. In honor of the actress’s birthday, we want to offer you 5 films with her participation, which are worth revising.

“A Simple Request” (2018)

A detective thriller based on the book of the same name by the writer Darcy Bell. A simple request to a friend ended with an unexpected investigation into her sudden disappearance. An exciting plot with a story of love and hate, betrayal, revenge, family secrets and an unexpected ending.

“Shallow” (2016)

Dramatic horror film. Medical college student and avid surfer Nancy Adams is looking for a secret beach – a surfer’s paradise. But a shark that suddenly appeared changes plans, and now by a miracle found herself on a sandbank, Nancy repels the attacks of a sea predator so as not to become another prey.

"High life" (2016)









Woody Allen’s retro comedy starring Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart and Blake Lively. A soulful and light picture will take you to the “golden” Hollywood of the 30s of the last century. The story of a young guy who comes to Hollywood hoping to become famous in the film industry. The trip takes him into the maelstrom and romance of high life and amazing adventures among the upper classes of society.

“Age of Adaline” (2015)

Light and beautiful melodrama. After the accident, Adaline receives a unique gift – eternal youth. Unfortunately, for a long enough life, she never found true love. Will she meet a man for whom she will be ready to lose her immortality?

Green Lantern (2011)

Intergalactic wars, superheroes, super powers, fearless actions, funny and ridiculous situations and, of course, the salvation of humanity – all this is present in the fantastic action movie Green Lantern directed by Martin Campbell.

Text: Elena Polupanova