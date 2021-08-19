62% of Robinhood’s Q2 cryptocurrency revenue came from Dogecoin trading.

Popular retail app Robinhood has shown that cryptocurrency trading has become popular on the platform and now accounts for 41% of its revenue.

According to its second quarter financial results released on August 18, the company received $ 233 million from cryptocurrency trading services, up from $ 5 million for all of 2020. Over 60% of Robinhood funded accounts traded digital assets in Q2 2021.

In early 2021, when the speculative hype of dog token trading kicked off, a whopping 62% of Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenue came from Dogecoin trades.

The P&L is the first Robinhood report since it went public. Vlad Teev, co-founder and CEO of Robinhood, stated:

“We’re encouraged by the number of people who are accessing the financial system for the first time through Robinhood.”







Revenue for the quarter was $ 565 million, up 131% from $ 244 million in Q2 2020. Monthly active users more than doubled year-over-year (YoY) from 10.2 million to 21.3 million, while the number of funded accounts increased by 130% over the same period.

The value of assets held by Robinhood also tripled from the same period last year to $ 102 billion.

Despite the growth in cryptocurrency earnings, Robinhood reported a total loss of $ 464 million for the second quarter, however the losses are attributable to accounting adjustments related to fluctuating warrants and promissory notes held by the company.

