Thursday, August 19, 2021
More
    HomeMoney
    Sharla Hamblin

    Latest Posts

    62% of Robinhood’s Q2 cryptocurrency revenue came from Dogecoin trading.




    Popular retail app Robinhood has shown that cryptocurrency trading has become popular on the platform and now accounts for 41% of its revenue.

    According to its second quarter financial results released on August 18, the company received $ 233 million from cryptocurrency trading services, up from $ 5 million for all of 2020. Over 60% of Robinhood funded accounts traded digital assets in Q2 2021.

    In early 2021, when the speculative hype of dog token trading kicked off, a whopping 62% of Robinhood’s cryptocurrency revenue came from Dogecoin trades.

    The P&L is the first Robinhood report since it went public. Vlad Teev, co-founder and CEO of Robinhood, stated:

    “We’re encouraged by the number of people who are accessing the financial system for the first time through Robinhood.”




    Revenue for the quarter was $ 565 million, up 131% from $ 244 million in Q2 2020. Monthly active users more than doubled year-over-year (YoY) from 10.2 million to 21.3 million, while the number of funded accounts increased by 130% over the same period.

    The value of assets held by Robinhood also tripled from the same period last year to $ 102 billion.

    Despite the growth in cryptocurrency earnings, Robinhood reported a total loss of $ 464 million for the second quarter, however the losses are attributable to accounting adjustments related to fluctuating warrants and promissory notes held by the company.

    Related: Robinhood Shareholders Want Cryptocurrency Wallets And A Hat




    Sharla Hamblin

    RELATED ARTICLES

    Latest Posts

    Don't Miss

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Hollywood

    Music

    Beauty

    Fashion

    Stay in touch

    To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

    Contact us