A group of international traders blamed Binance for losses of $ 20 million

A group of international traders has filed a lawsuit against the Binance cryptocurrency exchange. They accused the company of failing to provide access to infrastructure during peak loads and multi-million dollar losses, according to the Financial Times.

The plaintiffs are six traders from Ukraine, Australia, France and the United States. They estimated the claim at more than $ 20 million and hope that several hundred more investors will subscribe to their complaint.

In May, the digital asset market collapsed amid restrictions from the Chinese authorities. Traders claim that on May 19, the Binance futures platform crashed due to which it was unavailable. The plaintiffs’ positions were forcibly liquidated because they could not correct them.

The Swiss company Liti Capital will allocate at least $ 5 million to finance the lawsuit against Binane in Hong Kong. The New York law firm White & Case will represent the interests of the plaintiffs.









“One way or another, this case will become a landmark. We are going to find out what restrictions, if any, exist on what these huge organizations can and cannot do, ”said David Kay, executive chairman of Liti Capital.

In July, Italian law firm Lexia Avvocati filed a similar lawsuit against Binance. Together with the Swiss Blockchain Consortium, it acts on behalf of the traders affected by the disruption.

Lexia Avvocati said the exchange agreed to reimburse customers for some of the lost funds, and called the reimbursement “pathetic” and “ludicrous.” The firm aims to achieve regulatory restrictions for Binance in Switzerland and the European Union.

As a reminder, in July, Binance announced plans to scale back the ability to trade crypto derivatives in Europe, starting with Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

In August, the exchange made a similar decision for Hong Kong customers.

