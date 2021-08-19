After Elon Musk’s statement, the Dogecoin cryptocurrency rate took off again

Elon Musk and Mark Cuban praised the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, after which its rate went up sharply. During the week, the price of DOGE increased by almost a third.









What is it this time?

Mark Cuban, NBA owner of the Dallas Mavericks Club, told CNBC that Dogecoin is the strongest digital currency in terms of medium of exchange. Later, the businessman wrote on Twitter that she is needed only for two things – spend or keep. It is simplicity that is the main advantage of cryptocurrency.

Elon Musk fully agrees with this. In the spring of 2021, thanks to the American billionaire, the Dogecoin rate increased by several orders of magnitude. But over the course of his performance on SNL, the cost plummeted.

After new statements by Kyuban and Musk, the digital currency began to rise in price again. Its rate for a while came close to the mark of $ 0.35 per coin, immediately rising by 16.8%. Over the past day, the price has slightly decreased and is $ 0.334. Over the past seven days, the cryptocurrency has already risen in price by 33%, and over the month – by 100%. But the peak ($ ​​0.6848) in May is still far away.

