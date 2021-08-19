Analysts predict Ethereum price rise by 10 thousand times

MOSCOW, Aug 19 – PRIME. Long term Ethereum price will rise from the current $ 3 thousand to $ 20-40 thousand. RBC writes about this with reference to the opinion of the analyst of the NewsBTC portal Reinaldo Marquez. In his opinion, such a price increase will occur as the altcoin is updated to protocol 2.0.

In January 2021, David Greider, an analyst at Fundstrat Global Advisors, also predicted that the cost of an altcoin could exceed $ 10,000. According to Greider, the upgrade of Ethereum to protocol 2.0 will allow the blockchain to get closer in terms of transaction volume to such payment systems as Mastercard and Visa.

WHAT IS Ethereum 2.0

As noted by RBC, the Ethereum 2.0 protocol will scale the original blockchain and make it more user-friendly. The main feature of the update is the network’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus – it will replace the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus, which the blockchain is currently running on.

The main difference between PoS and PoW is that miners are not needed to maintain the operation of the PoS network, who generate computing power. The health of the blockchain is ensured by the holders of digital coins and are rewarded for this.

On August 5, the London update took place on the Ethereum network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

GROWTH FACTOR









Leading analyst at 8848 Invest, Viktor Pershikov, is confident that “Ethereum’s transition to protocol 2.0 will be a factor in the growth of the coin.” In his opinion, “the technical improvement of the project, combined with the continued significant demand from dApps developers, as well as the integration of the PoS algorithm, can become a serious basis for demand for the asset from not so much retail as institutional participants.”

“The path that Ethereum developers are taking and the willingness of users and network participants to move to version 2.0 may shift the attention of institutions from the regulatory toxic bitcoin to Ethereum, which is at the heart of many blockchain projects in the industry,” the analyst emphasized. Pershikov predicts that in the next couple of years, the market capitalization of Ethereum may increase 3-5 times.

Ethereum will be able to surpass Bitcoin in capitalization only if the main cryptocurrency remains at the level of 50 thousand dollars, while altcoin will rise in price to 10 thousand dollars, according to the co-founder of the EXMO crypto exchange Ivan Petukhovsky.

During the ICO (initial placement of tokens), Ethereum cost about $ 0.3 and since then its price has increased by 10 thousand times, recalled the co-founder of BitCluster Sergey Arestov. In his opinion, nothing prevents altcoin from continuing its growth and rising in price by another 10 thousand times.

“Bitcoin is an investment and payment instrument. Ethereum is an ecosystem that can be called the Internet of the cryptocurrency world,” Arestov said.

The material is taken from open sources. The opinions of the experts mentioned in it may not coincide with the position of the editorial board. “Prime” does not provide investment advice, the material is published for informational purposes only. Cryptocurrency is a risky asset, investments in it can lead to losses.