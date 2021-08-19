Anne Hathaway became a mother for the second time

Ann Hataway

In the family of 37-year-old Anne Hathaway and her 38-year-old husband, Adam Shulman, there was a replenishment – the couple became parents for the second time. So far, however, neither the actress nor her husband have made official statements, but the other day, the couple, along with their eldest son, were seen with a baby carrier with a baby in a park in Connecticut, from which we can conclude that now the family of Ann and Adam has become more.

Recall that Hathaway’s second pregnancy became known at the end of July – the star herself spoke about this in her microblog. Ann also admitted that it was difficult for her to get pregnant a second time, and said that she had to go through “real hell” before she and her husband could conceive a child.

Ann Hataway

Every time I tried to get pregnant, I failed. As luck would have it, at that moment everyone around became pregnant except me. Intellectually, I understood that this was not happening to torment me, but, to be honest, it was exactly like

– said the actress.

Ann also expressed her dissatisfaction with the fact that it is not customary in society to raise the topic of infertility, which many modern women face. It is for this reason that Hathaway decided to tell the whole world about her problems with conception.

I understood that my post would make someone feel bad, because (and this is not their fault!) These people simply cannot do anything about it. Sometimes there is a feeling that everyone becomes a mother … Except you. And I just wanted these people to know that I also went through this, I could not get pregnant, and in this story there are not only happy moments,

Ann admitted.

Recall that Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are already raising their son Jonathan, who was born in March 2016. According to the actress, getting pregnant the first time was just as difficult for her as the second.









Anne Hathaway with husband Adam Shulman Anne Hathaway’s son Jonathan