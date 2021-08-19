Anne Hathaway said how hard she got pregnant the second time: “It was hell!”

Ann Hataway

Anne Hathaway, 36, continues to share with fans the details of her second pregnancy. In a recent conversation with Mail Online reporters, the actress spoke frankly about the difficulties of conception and how it affected her emotional state.

Every time I tried to get pregnant, I failed. It was hell! As luck would have it, at that moment everyone around became pregnant except me. Intellectually, I understood that this was not happening in order to torment me, but, to be honest, it was exactly like

– said Hathaway.

Anne also expressed her outrage at the fact that the topic of infertility is being hushed up in every possible way – this makes women facing such problems doubly uncomfortable. For this very reason, the actress told on her Instagram about how hard she managed to get pregnant a second time. After that, Hathaway received a response from hundreds of women around the world who admitted that they, too, were familiar with the problem of infertility.

Anne also admitted that she was constantly wounded by the tactless questions of her acquaintances, who endlessly wondered why she had not been able to get pregnant for so long.

I hated it when people asked: “Why have you been failing for so long?” It also pissed me off when people started to calm me down. Thank you so much for your compassion, but my feelings are my personal story. And if I’m completely devastated, I’m not going to put on a smile and pretend like nothing is happening,

– said Hathaway.









Recall that the actress became aware of the pregnancy at the end of July – Ann herself told about it on her Instagram. The baby will be the second for Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman: in 2016, their first-born Jonathan was born. As it turned out later, getting pregnant the first time Ann was just as difficult as the second.

Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway