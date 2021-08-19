Thursday, August 19, 2021
    Anne Hathaway will become a mother for the second time

    Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway

    Anne Hathaway, 36, and Adam Shulman, 38, Prepare for New Family Members! A few minutes ago, the actress posted on Instagram that she was pregnant. She posted a selfie on the social network, showing a rounded belly in the mirror.

    This is not for a movie. Well, joking aside, I want to tell everyone who went through the hell of unsuccessful attempts to get pregnant and through infertility that none of my ways to become a mother was direct,

    – wrote Ann next to the photo, hinting at problems.

    Hathaway and Schulman are raising a three-year-old son, Jonathan, who was born four years after Ann and Adam’s wedding. The actress married the actor and businessman on September 29, 2012 at a ceremony at a private estate in Big Sur, California.

    On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Hathaway admitted that motherhood changed her perspective on many things.

    I feel more confident. For example, in the gym in West Hollywood where I live, I often see people with piles of muscles. Previously, their appearance caused shock, but now I say to myself: “You had the strength to give birth to a child.” So I don’t care how I look because I feel great

    – said the actress.

    Adam Shulman and Anne Hathaway




    OlgaM Olga Maximova

    A source
    People

    Photo
    Gettyimages.ru/Instagram





