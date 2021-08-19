Another central bank warned Binance about the illegality of work in the country – Ministry of Finance

The Netherlands’ central bank (DNB) has said that Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has no legal basis to provide crypto services in the country. RBC writes about it.

Subscribe to the telegram channel “Ministry of Finance”: in detail about the main news of the crypto market

The regulator noted that the marketplace has not received a permit to operate in the Netherlands and cannot guarantee compliance with the law on combating money laundering and terrorist financing.

On August 18, Binance announced the appointment of former Treasury Department Criminal Investigator Greg Monahan as Anti-Money Laundering Officer. At the Treasury, Monahan was responsible for investigating tax evasion and other financial crimes, the company said.

Read also: Hong Kong regulator warned about lack of license from Binance

Binance Boycott

In 2021, the marketplace faced pressure from global financial regulators.









Binance previously said it would end support for tokenized shares starting October 14.

As a reminder, in June, the UK Financial Conduct Authority banned Binance Markets Limited from any regulated activity in the country without prior written approval.

The Cayman Islands began checking the work of Binance, Thailand accused the company of operating without a license, Japan issued another warning to it.

Polish regulators warned consumers about the risks of interaction with the platform, while Italy and Malta warned about unregulated activities of Binance.

Amid pressure from regulators, CEO Changpeng Zhao issued an open letter in which he spoke about Binance’s plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

Binance Exchange