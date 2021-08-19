Ariana Grande to release a deluxe album with new songs

Group “Bi-2” gave a live concert on the air of “Avtoradio”. In the studio of the show “Murzilki Live” the artists sang such hits as “Depression”, “Likes”, “Compromise”, “God of the Damned”, “My Rock and Roll”, “The Last Hero”. They also told what awaits the fans at their most important concert, which will take place on September 12 at the Luzhniki BSA, and whether we should expect a new album in the near future.

InterMedia reminds that in 2021 the musicians had to repeatedly change their plans. First, it was decided to change the venue for the upcoming show from VTB Arena to Luzhniki, which could accommodate more fans of the group, taking into account the existing restrictions on the occupancy of halls. Then the concert, which was supposed to take place in June, was postponed due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation in Moscow.

– We cannot engage in direct advertising like this, it is difficult to convince Covid dissidents of anything. It seems to us that if people were quicker and more vaccinated, then this problem could be overcome quickly, – the artists shared their opinion on the situation with concert bans.

Leaders of the band Shura and Leva revealed some details of the upcoming event, in particular, they explained what the term “4.1 surround sound” means, with which the group clearly plans to surprise everyone.









– It was invented by Sergei Bolshakov (studio and monitor sound engineer “Bi-2” – approx. InterMedia). This sound can only be heard by those viewers who will be in the fanzone. The fact is that we do not have pauses between songs, only different cinema effects, noise, boom, etc., due to which there is a complete immersion, – said Leva Bi-2.

The artists also announced that they are actively working on a new album, but now is not the right time for its release.

– Albums need to be rolled out on tour, and now the conditions are not the most suitable, at the moment we are satisfied with the release of individual singles, work on the album at this time is a bit like a diary of what is happening around. Our music is ready almost everywhere, now we are looking for some words. Since recently the meaning in some of our songs has changed dramatically and is still changing, we decided now to treat the text more scrupulously so as not to fall into some kind of satire, – said Shura Bi-2.

InterMedia reminds that on June 15, the video “We don’t need a hero” was released, which the artists released specifically for their main concert – they saved this song for their fans and will play it for the first time at a concert in Luzhniki. And they finished their concert at “Autoradio” “Bi-2” with another hit – “The Last Hero”.