Ariana Grande to release Sweetener tour concert film on Netflix

There is already a promo photo. We are waiting for details.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande posted on social networks a promo photo for the upcoming film about her Sweetener concert tour. It is known to be released on Netflix.



The official Netflix account responded to Grande with a line from her song “REM”. Perhaps this is the name of the film.

“Forgive me, I love you”. …

excuse me, i love you

– Netflix (@netflix) December 8, 2020

Ariana Grande has not yet revealed the details. According to fan guesses, it could be released on December 22, and the director could be Paul Dugdale, who directed the concert films of Adele, Coldplay and The Rolling Stones (Dugdale repost on his Twitter).

Most likely, the recordings were made at a concert in London on October 16, 2019: before Grande’s performance, her manager Scooter Brown took the stage and announced that the show would be filmed.

Interestingly, back in August, The Sun newspaper published news about the upcoming film: according to them, the largest streaming platforms had a battle for it.

At the end of 2019, Grande shared her live album “K Bye For Now”.

On October 30, Ariana Grande released her sixth album “Positions” – the singer announced the release just a week before. The singles “Positions” and “34 + 35” were released in its support. The album topped the Billboard 200 and is still in the top five.









On December 4, Mariah Carey released an updated version of the song “Oh Santa!” Featuring Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson. Prior to that, Grande’s vocal style was often compared to Carey.



